Chilkur Balaji Temple resonates with divine melody of Dasu’s timeless bhajans

Hyderabad: A special spiritual and musical event was conducted at the sacred Chilkur Balaji Temple with profound devotion and cultural splendour on Friday. Eleven devotional compositions of the renowned Telugu vaggeyakara Sri Rakamacharla Venkata Dasu were rendered for the first time ever in the divine presence of the Lord, composed in traditional bhajan style by Seshulatha Vishwanath. The renditions, steeped in Telangana’s rich bhakti music heritage, moved the hearts of all devotees present. Hereditary Archaka-cum-Trustees MV Soundararajan and CS Gopalakrishna were present as guests and offered their blessings.

Chief priest CS Rangarajan enriched the programme with insightful commentary on each composition, explaining the musical depth, lyrical beauty, raga nuances, spiritual essence, and the hallmark features of the Dasu tradition in a manner easily understood by the devotees.