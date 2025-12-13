Casagrand enters global arena with $120 mn luxury project in Dubai

Hyderabad: Ina major milestone for Indian real estate, Chennai-based developer Casagrand has made its international debut with the launch of Casagrand Hermina, a $120 million luxury residential project in Dubai.

The move marks the company’s entry into one of the world’s most competitive property markets and underscores its ambitions for global expansion.

The company said its Middle East roadmap includes developing 6 million sq. ft. of premium residential and mixed-use projects across the UAE over the next three years, signalling its long-term commitment to the region.

Situated in the rapidly developing Dubai Islands, one of the city’s fastest-growing waterfront districts, Casagrand Hermina features a B+G+13 contemporary tower housing 131 luxury residences. The project blends coastal serenity with urban connectivity, offering expansive layouts, double-height balconies, walk-in closets, maid’s rooms, insulated glass, private pools and jacuzzis.