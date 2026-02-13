Ameesha Patel relives ‘uni days’ on first alma mater visit after graduation

Actress Ameesha Patel relived her university days as she revisited her alma mater, Tufts University in Boston, for the first time since graduation after nearly three decades.

Taking to social media, the actress shared a video of herself expressing her excitement about returning to the campus after 29 years.

In the video, Ameesha was heard saying: “Hey guys, so as you know I’ve been in Boston for the past couple of days for work, but I couldn’t go back to India without revisiting Tufts University my university where I studied 29 years ago and I graduated from a liberal arts degree, a gold medal in economics,” she added.

“I’m going to be taking you all along with me this nostalgic trip down memory lane for the next week with loads of reels and videos so please be prepared to get bored but relive my memories with me,” she added.

For the caption, Ameesha wrote: “BOSTON— after 29 years comes the most magical day as I revisited my TUFTS UNIVERSITY for the 1st time since graduation!!”

“Over the next week i will take all of u on my journey down memory lane with loads of reels n pictures!! Enjoy the ride with me as I relive my UNI days,” she concluded.

The actress, on February 11, shared a video strolling through some familiar places, such as Boston Commons, Faneuil Hall, Copley Square, Newbury Street, Boston Harbour - all the places she used to visit during her student days.

She wrote: “BOSTON—Strolling the Boston Commons, Fanieul Hall, Copley Square, Newbury Street, Boston harbour n wharf, doing part of the Freedom Trail n hopping in n out of the Prudential centre just seems soo natural!!”

“Something I did as a student for 4 years whilst studying at Tufts University! The past student in me has melted in 2 the present girl! And I can’t seem to feel the Diffenrence!! These streets n areas make me feel like I belong here! BOSTON — willll always always have my heart (sic).”

Before this, Ameesha shared another glimpse of her Boston trip, along with the caption, “BOSTON —-back to my city where I studied n went to University !! Reliving my student days feels surreal”.