Ancient wisdom for modern wellbeing: How ayurveda supports today’s lifestyles

With stress, sleep issues, anxiety, weight concerns, and hormonal imbalances defining modern lifestyles, many are turning to Ayurveda for holistic solutions. Rooted in balance of mind, body, and spirit, Ayurveda promotes mindful habits like early rising, yoga, meditation, Sattvic foods, and nourishing choices such as almonds to support resilience in today’s fast-paced world. Dr Madhumitha Krishnan, Ayurveda expert, shares various practices rooted in Ayurveda and how they can benefit us in today’s fast-paced world.

Waking up early

Ayurveda strongly recommends aligning our daily routine with nature. Waking up during ‘Brahma Muhurta’ (approximately an hour before sunrise) is believed to increase one’s lifespan and prevent diseases. This practice also promotes clarity, discipline, and a fresh start to the day.

Importance of Ahara (Diet)

Food is considered medicine in Ayurveda. It emphasises eating wholesome foods such as fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts like almonds considered to be rich in prana (life force). In contrast, processed and ready-to-eat foods, common in today’s fast-paced world, are seen as harmful. Planning meals ahead that are simple to make at the same time nourishing to the body, such as carrying cut fruits that promote nourishment to all the tissues or a handful of almonds, that not only nourishes the body but also satisfies the mind, can help maintain balance. Almonds, in particular, are known to strengthen the body, improve skin health, and support dosha balance when consumed regularly, especially when soaked overnight and consumed in the morning.

Yoga and Meditation

Yoga is an indispensable part of dinacharya. It enhances both physical and mental well-being, making it especially relevant in today’s stressful lifestyles. Regular practice can reduce anxiety, improve flexibility and strength, sharpen focus, and foster emotional resilience. Meditation, when combined with yoga, deepens mindfulness and helps in cultivating inner calm.

Personalised Health

Personalisation is a strength of Ayurveda. People can adjust their routines, meals, and exercise to preserve balance by knowing their dominant dosha, which can be either Pitta, Kapha, or Vata. For instance, cooling diets for Pitta, grounding foods and soothing practices for Vata types, and stimulating activities for Kapha personalities. The growing desire for personalised health and wellness in today’s world is in line with this strategy.

Get adequate sleep

Ayurveda considers adequate sleep (nidra) to be one of the important pillars of good health. In today’s fast-paced world, insomnia and disrupted sleep are becoming more widespread. Ayurveda recommends several simple but effective practices to improve sleep quality, including maintaining a consistent sleep and wake schedule, eating warm and grounding foods like spiced milk before bedtime, performing abhyanga (warm oil massage), and incorporating meditation into the nightly routine. These help relax the mind, balance the body, and promote deep sleep. Although Ayurveda dates back thousands of years, its relevance today is undeniable. In a world of instant fixes, it offers a long-term approach to wellbeing that values the connection between mind, body, and spirit.

Its true strength lies not in rigidly following ancient methods, but in understanding core principles and adapting them to modern life. Lasting change begins with small, consistent steps—integrating one or two practices at a time—rather than attempting a complete lifestyle overhaul.