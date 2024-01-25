Anoushka Shankar’s Quintet Mesmerises Hyderabad with Stellar Performance

Anoushka Shankar’s Quintet delivered a mesmerising performance at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad, featuring a stellar lineup that included Anoushka herself, a multiple-time Grammy Awards nominee and world-renowned sitar virtuoso. Joining her were Pirishanna Thevarajah, the percussion wizard known for his mastery over instruments like Morsingh, Ghatam, Kanjira, and Mridangam; Tom Farmer, a master of the cello; Arun Ghosh on the clarinet, celebrated for his musical vision and vocabulary; and Sarathy Korwar on drums, an outstanding original contemporary composer. Together, they formed an exceptional ensemble that left the audience in awe, culminating in a well-deserved standing ovation.



The venue, Shilpakala Vedika, was filled to capacity, a testament to the group’s outstanding reputation from previous concerts. Hyderabadis enthusiastically embraced the artists, reflecting the city’s genuine love for music. The stage was adorned with small lights arranged in seemingly irregular patterns, creating avenues of light beams that enhanced the atmospheric blend when coupled with the background fog.

Anoushka Shankar, often hailed as “The Queen of the Sitar,” showcased her inherited skill from her legendary father, Pandit Ravi Shankar. Dressed in a simple red-hued dress, she skillfully coaxed notes from the sitar, demonstrating a magician’s touch. The performance ranged from delicately subdued chords to frensied glissandos, showcasing virtuosity and imagination. The audience was captivated by a repertoire including pieces like “What Will We Remember,” “Boat to Nowhere,” “Ishq,” “Secret Heart,” “Stolen Moments,” “Daydreaming,” “Say Your Prayers,” “Traces of You,” “Fire Night,” “Dancing in Madness,” and “Reunion.”

The instruments, including the sonorous clarinet, riverine percussion, brisk cello, and the plangent notes of the sitar, blended seamlessly, creating a chorus of exuberance or delicate trills that chased each other in perfect harmony. Two pieces from the album “Land of Gold” were featured, aptly contributing to the overall brilliance of the performance.

Anoushka shared a unique coincidence – the concert, held on the 23rd of January, marked the same day 35 years ago when she, as a seven-year-old, witnessed her parents’ marriage in Hyderabad. The evening also featured a reworked Carnatic music lullaby, “Madhava Mamava Deva,” in the raagam neelambari, and the nostalgic “Fire Night,” previously played by her father.

The concert concluded with the slightly longer piece, “Reunion,” a fitting finale that showcased a rich variety. As the sitar initiated the theme, the other instruments seamlessly joined in, weaving a magical tapestry that brought the curtain down on an enchanting evening. Despite an hour and a half passing seemingly invisibly, the audience lost all sense of time.

The impeccable organisation of the event was credited to Alchemist Live in association with HSBC, with Tatvaa Arts as the promotional partner. The occasion was graced by several dignitaries, including Sri Jayesh Ranjan, adding an extra layer of significance to this memorable musical celebration.