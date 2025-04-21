At 50, it’s about talent alone: Ellen Pompeo on age, equity, and staying power

Veteran actress Ellen Pompeo believes that Hollywood roles become more meaningful for women in their 50s, as the focus shifts from appearance to ability. In a candid interview with El Pais, the 55-year-old star of Good American Family reflected on how age brings depth—not only to characters but to the expectations placed on actresses.

“When you’re really young in Hollywood, you’re hired for your talent, but also for your beauty,” Pompeo stated. “They’re not hiring you for your beauty at 50 years old—they’re hiring you for your complexity and your talent alone. Certainly, women are more complex as they get older, and so are the roles.”

Pompeo, who gained global fame for her iconic portrayal of Meredith Grey in Grey’s Anatomy, is among television’s highest-paid actresses. However, she revealed that achieving pay parity was a long struggle. For years, she earned less than her male co-star Patrick Dempsey. As per sources, Pompeo emphasized the importance of women supporting each other in the industry. “I’ve had so many women be so kind and supportive of me, and I’ve tried to do the same for others. I’m not doing it alone—we’re all part of a collective force that needs to use our voices more.”

After stepping back from the main cast of Grey’s Anatomy in 2022, Pompeo confirmed she hasn’t entirely exited the show—partly due to the emotional connection and the financial sense it makes. “The show was streamed more than a billion times in 2024,” she said. “If I were to walk away completely, everyone else would profit from my two decades of hard work, and I wouldn’t. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Still committed to the series in some capacity, Pompeo closed on a note of gratitude: “The show means a lot to people. I want to keep honoring that.”