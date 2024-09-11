Bhagyashri Borse Makes a Stellar Entry into Tamil Film Industry with ‘Kantha’

Bhagyashri Borse is embarking on a new and exciting chapter in her career with her lead role in the highly anticipated film ‘Kantha’. This debut in Tamil cinema comes on the heels of her impressive performances in Bollywood, marking a bold and promising expansion of her cinematic journey.

Interestingly, her first audition was for ‘Kantha’, however, in 2023, Bhagyashri captivated audiences with her performance in the Hindi film Yaariyan 2 and Mr. Bachchan showcasing her versatility and screen presence. Her debut in Bollywood was further set with an impressive special appearance role in Chandu Champion, highlighting her talent.

Bhagyashri Borse said, “Making my debut in Tamil cinema with Kantha is both exciting and humbling. It’s been a dream journey from Bollywood to South cinema, and I am thrilled to collaborate with the incredible Actor Dulquer Salmaan and the team behind this film led by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. I am eager to bring something special to this vibrant industry.”

With a blend of talent, charm, and dedication, Bhagyashri Borse is set to become a dominant actress in the South film industry. Her journey from Bollywood to South cinema demonstrates her versatility and potential as a rising star to emerge as the next big actress.

Film Kantha is co-produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, an arm of the 60-year-old Suresh Productions in collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. The film will be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.