Bhumi Pednekar: Became an actor in a time where the way I looked was secondary

Bhumi Pednekar went down memory lane as she talked about her debut film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” and said that she became an actor in a time where the way she looked was secondary.

“Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, which released in 2015, was directed by Sharat Katariya. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa. The film told the story of a school dropout named Prem, who hesitantly marries an educated but overweight girl, Sandhya. However, the two come closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back

“‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ is a very special film not just to me, but also the film connected so deeply with people that it’s still the first thing they come and tell me—that we loved you in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. That’s truly very special.”

The film broke stereotypes with its authentic storytelling and questioned beauty standards. Bhumi added, “I think the film is special for all the reasons that have truly questioned the status quo. I think through my work I’m constantly trying to do that.”

The 35-year-old actress said that she was taken by surprise when she did the film.

“Even when Dum Laga Ke Haisha happened, I was so pleasantly surprised because I was like, here is a Hindi film heroine in a Yash Raj movie who is not going to look like any of the girls that they have cast in their films before,” she said.

For Bhumi, the film’s success proved that talent is more important than appearance.

“I fortunately became an actor in a time where the way I looked was secondary and what I gave on screen was primary. And I’m so, so fortunate to have had all these opportunities and just the platform.”