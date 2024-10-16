Bhumi Pednekar: Want to do a period film around the freedom struggle

It was in 2015 when Bhumi Pednekar made her debut in films with “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” and ever since then she has featured in movies, which come with a message. The actress now manifests doing a period film around the freedom struggle.

After “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, Bhumi was seen in movies such as “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Sonchiriya”, “Saand Ki Aankh”, “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh ChamakteSitare”, “Badhaai Do”, “Bheed” and “Afwah” to name a few.

In a conversation with IANS, Bhumi spoke about branching out to genres she has never tried her into – action and a period film.

“I think what I would really want to do is maybe an action film, maybe do a film around the freedom struggle,” Bhumi said.

She added: “I’m constantly putting this out there in the universe that I want to do a film, a period film around the freedom struggle.”

On the acting front, Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller “Bhakshak”, which was based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case. The film also had Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar.

Recently, the 35-year-old actress turned muse for the designer Richa Khemka’s collection at the Lakme Fashion Week. She spoke about films setting “unrealistic beauty standards”

She had said: “Films play a large part in setting any kind of benchmark and it’s just not limited to fashion and beauty. Cinema can impact a large number of people and if used rightly it can truly have a very positive impact. I think over the years our films have just set really unrealistic beauty standards.”

Bhumi revealed that she finds fashion “liberating and empowering.”

“Fashion to me is a form of self-expression, it is so liberating and empowering and I’ve truly found a space that I really really enjoy,” she had said.