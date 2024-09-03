Breaking Boundaries: A Journey to Miss Global World 2024

In the dynamic world of beauty pageants, few stories are as inspiring as that of ShemonylWankadia. Hailing from the bustling city of Mumbai, Shemonyl’s journey is a testament to passion, resilience, and an unwavering determination to defy conventional beauty standards. Crowned as Miss India International by Milestone Pageants in April 2024 in Bangkok, Shemonyl is now preparing to represent India on the global stage at Miss Global World 2024 in Dubai. Her path to this prestigious event has been marked by hard work and an enduring commitment to self-improvement. Beyond her pageantry, Shemonyl is a multifaceted personality with a background in International Economics, a national Taekwondo athlete, and a certified pet groomer. Her diverse interests, from martial arts to baking, reflect her dynamic approach to life. As she gears up for her next challenge, Shemonyl embodies the spirit of a true modern-day beauty queen, breaking barriers and setting new standards.

What inspired you to start participating in beauty pageants, and how has your journey evolved since Teen Princess in 2017?

Well, I have always been a pageant buff at heart. My pageantry journey commenced at a very young age. The breakthrough moment for me was when I ardently started watching the Miss Universe and Miss World pageants and started actively participating in various regional-level contests during my school days. I was in school when I got involved with the Teen Princess contest in 2017. It was my debut pageant as a school student and helped me drastically in terms of personality transformation and gave me that sheer confidence to go ahead with more recognized beauty pageants. Now I realize the power of dreaming big and representing my nation as a beauty queen on a global platform.

You’re preparing to represent India at Miss Global World 2024 in Dubai. What does your preparation routine look like for such a prestigious international event?

I am super stoked and at the same time a bit overwhelmed! My preparation for this coveted international pageant has been going on for years. Representing my country internationally has been my dream ever since I was in school, and after winning the title of Miss India International by Milestone Pageants, held in Bangkok, I wholeheartedly started prepping for the Miss Global World 2024 pageant. From working on my ramp walk, fitness, public speaking skills, and social media to diction etiquette and sports, I am leaving no stone unturned to give my best shot.

Being a multifaceted personality, how do you balance your pageant commitments with your other passions and responsibilities?

I am a very passionate and artistic person, and when it comes to juggling multiple responsibilities, I manage to do it by working on my time management skills. Discipline, solid work ethics, and my passion keep me going in life. I never take anything for granted, and whatever path I proceed to move ahead with, be it related to my pageants or Taekwondo athlete and instructor journey, I give my best shot at it.

What has been the most challenging aspect of your journey in the pageant world, and how have you overcome it?

Becoming a beauty queen winner is not a cakewalk journey. It may look like it’s all about glitz and glam, but it’s not only about that. That’s just one small aspect of the pageant world. For me, the most tricky aspect was to let go of how I am perceived to the public and trust my instinct and caliber. Due to my skin condition, vitiligo, I was underestimated and questioned about my dreams related to representing globally. As the beauty standards set in the fashion industry are very unrealistic, and not many people recognize the importance of inclusiveness and diversity when it comes to beauty. I aspire to challenge these superficial beauty standards placed on women and strongly wish to empower them to take on the world.

You’ve graduated in International Economics, which is quite different from pageantry and sports. How do you think this educational background has shaped your worldview and your ambitions?

From my perspective, I strongly feel that the education aspect should never be overlooked, no matter what. I still vividly remember how my parents taught me the value of academics; it shaped my worldview in many ways and taught me the importance of knowledge when it comes to financial management and working on my soft skills. These skills are also very important to be part of the fashion industry.

In your downtime, you enjoy baking, bike riding, swimming, and martial arts. How do these hobbies help you unwind and maintain a balanced lifestyle?

As an adventurous and artistic person, I do find bliss when I engage in my favourite hobbies like swimming, martial arts, baking, and bike riding. It keeps me emotionally as well as physically fit. After all, who doesn’t love downtime? I absolutely cherish these moments.

Looking ahead, where do you see yourself in the next five years in terms of your pageant career and personal growth?

Itotally love going beyond my comfort zone and am open to experimenting, even though presently I am manifesting to represent internationally as a beauty queen winner. For the forthcoming years, I don’t know exactly what my career trajectory will look like. Hopefully, I may start my own pageant and grooming academy to guide beauty pageant aspirants from scratch.

How do you handle the pressures and expectations that come with being a beauty queen, especially on an international stage?

To maintain my sanity and presence of mind on an international stage, I let go of any additional pressure and focus on the present moment by practicing mindfulness. It keeps me grounded and makes me realistic enough to be my authentic self.