Built to inspire: Coforge’s Public Library is redefining public spaces for the joy of learning

A Library without wi-fi, but full of wonder: Coforge’s Public Library in Hyderabad; The shelves are full. The books are waiting. The air-conditioning is on. All that’s left is for people to come and read.

Inan age where digital noise is drowning everyone, Coforge has chosen to build sanctuaries of silence, imagination, and learning. The Coforge Public Library in Hyderabad, inaugurated as part of the company’s CSR initiative, is not just a building filled with books—it is an act of community empowerment, a space designed to inspire minds across generations and backgrounds.

This library, Coforge’s third after Noida and Gurugram, shows how corporate commitment can serve the public good. Here, reading is a right, silence is respected, and every shelf reflects aspiration and care.

A CEO’s vision, a team’s execution

Sharing the details of how the idea of Coforge Public Library evolved, Chief Brand and Sustainability Officer Anuradha Sehgal said that the idea was born from the personal experiences of Coforge CEO Sudhir Singh. Raised in an army household, he grew up with access to libraries. Later, in the United States, he witnessed how public libraries shaped communities—offering not just books, but a culture of inquiry, diversity, and thought. He saw the difference it made to society: “It makes thinkers out of people. The ability to question. The appreciation of diverse perspectives.”

Back in India, he realized that such spaces were missing. With pressing developmental needs, public libraries had fallen off the radar. So he proposed a bold idea: why not devote Coforge’s CSR resources to building world-class libraries?

The Hyderabad library is the result of that audacious vision. Whileit partners with an NGO, Coforge executes every detail—from design and curation to operations. “We don’t outsource responsibility or accountability,” she says. “We execute everything ourselves.”

Designed for dignity, built for everyone

Located near Madhapur and Hitech City, the library could easily have become an enclave for the privileged. But Coforge was deliberate in choosing a site that also borders middle-class housing and local shops. The goal is inclusivity, not exclusivity.

The space is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a capacity to host 160 readers at a time, translating to nearly a thousand visitors daily. Entry is completely free, and readers may borrow books for home use by paying a fully refundable deposit.

Accessibility is built into the design. Wide doorways and aisles ensure wheelchair access. A dedicated children’s zone invites young minds to explore learning through play and storytelling. Professionally trained librarians are always available to assist.

The Coforge Public Library’s radical stance on digital minimalism set it apart from others. There is no Wi-Fi. Laptops and tablets are not allowed. There are no charging points. This is a deliberate choice, “a design philosophy rooted in the belief that deep reading requires deep focus.”

She said, “These days, sitting down to read a book without checking your phone every five minutes is practically an Olympic sport in self-control,” and “That is why we offer no Wi-Fi. What we do offer is calm, peace, and inspiration.”

Curated with care, built with intent

Book selection is no afterthought. Coforge partnered with a respected bookstore in Delhi to curate the collection. The team personally invested time in understanding genres, sourcing titles across categories, and ensuring representation of classics, bestsellers, and award-winning literature.

Suggestions are welcome on sourcing books from readers, and even children. A journalist recently recommended 150 must-have Telugu titles, and the team eagerly asked for the list. The Telugu collection is still growing, but the commitment is clear: if a series is acquired, all volumes will be stocked.

For example, from literature to philosophy, artificial intelligence to Bhrata Natyam, the books show a wide range of subject areas adorning the shelves.

Even the furniture has a story. While scouting locations in Hyderabad, the team visited a bookstore called “Off the Shelf” and admired its shelving. Those designs were later adapted for the library. Every detail—from classification systems to issuing books has been a learning journey, said Anuradha.

Coforge Public Library encourages all to read and experience the joy of reading and learning. The idea is to make the space available to all, regardless of background or affiliation.

A community-centric ethos

The library is not just a physical space—it is a community endeavor. The two public libraries it has established, one in Noida and another in Gurugram, are witnessing families begin visiting the Coforge’s Public Library as a weekend reading ritual. Professionals drop in during lunch breaks. Senior citizens spend hours in quiet contemplation. The two libraries are fast becoming a beloved local institution, a place where people of all backgrounds rediscover the joys of reading.

Coforge’s team emphasized that the library is a “labour of love,” executed with passion and precision. From procurement and administration to media outreach and on-ground setup, a cross-functional team brought their “A-game” to the project. “We work with partners who share our passion and values. We set the highest standards for ourselves and then we try to beat them,” said Anuradha.

Outreach and inclusion

Still, the team acknowledges that outreach is essential. While families from nearby offices and apartments are likely to visit, the library must work harder to bring in children from government schools and underserved communities. “You just have to bring them in once,” she said. “When they see that they are welcome, when they see books they like, they will come back.”

To that end, Coforge is planning targeted outreach programmes to reach the government schools. The team is clear: “This is for everyone. We want everyone. But it will take an effort to bring them in.”

No expansion, but more libraries ahead

The Hyderabad library is spacious and well-equipped. With 160 seats. It can accommodate about 1000 visitors a day. There are no immediate plans for physical expansion. However, Coforge is already planning its next library in Delhi. The goal is to build a network of such spaces across India, each tailored to its local context but united by a shared philosophy: learning should be accessible, aspirational, and enjoyable.

Voices of inspiration

The inauguration ceremony featured heartfelt speeches from the Coforge team, partners, and guests, who described the initiative as a “healing process,” celebrating the company’s commitment to giving back to the community. “Very inspiring,” and Coforge, with its initiative, is the one that stands out to inspire.

A guest reflected on the deeper significance of reading in the age of artificial intelligence: “The ones who stop, who think, and who imagine… those are the people who will build beyond AI.” She shared a personal story of discovering the world through a small government library in a post-school town, where old magazines and books sparked in her dreams of becoming something more.

Her message was clear: libraries are not just places to read—they are portals to imagination, aspiration, and transformation.

A new chapter in public learning

Coforge’s Hyderabad library stands as proof that corporate vision, when aligned with community needs, can reinvigorate public learning. It defies claims that libraries are obsolete and exemplifies how collective care and courage can create thriving spaces for all.

In a landscape of unequal access, this library offers a quiet yet powerful invitation to gather around stories. Here, children dream, adults reflect, and communities unite to learn beyond screens.

“The shelves are full. The books are waiting. The air-conditioning is on. All that’s left is for people to come and read,” says Anuradha.