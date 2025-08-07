Celebrate a healthier Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan marks the start of the festive season, celebrating the bond between siblings, where sisters pray for their brothers’ well-being, and brothers vow to protect and support them. This year, honour that heartfelt promise with a thoughtful gesture—by making health a priority for your sibling’s long-term success and prosperity.

Festivities often come with indulgent meals and sweet treats, and while it’s natural to celebrate with food, it’s equally important to balance enjoyment with mindful choices. This Raksha Bandhan, make celebrations more meaningful by including nutritious foods like California almonds in your daily diet.

Almonds are a rich source of essential nutrients and can support long-term wellness goals. From helping manage blood sugar levels to lowering LDL and total cholesterol, almonds contribute to better heart health and overall well-being. Their inclusion in daily meals can lay the foundation for a healthier, more successful future.

As you prepare festive dishes, consider swapping refined sugar for natural sweeteners and choosing baked options over deep-fried ones. By making small but significant changes—like adding almonds to your celebrations—you can enjoy the season of togetherness while nurturing your family’s health, happiness, and long-term prosperity.

Revealing how she celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan said, “Raksha Bandhan is a special day for my family. I prepare healthy yet tasty treats like grilled almond burfee and almond brownies. As a daily habit, I make sure to give almonds to my husband and daughter as part of their morning routine - something I never skip, even on festivals. Almonds are not only flavourful but also incredibly beneficial for our health, which is why I try to incorporate them into as many dishes as possible.”

Regional Head-Dietetics, Max Healthcare – Delhi, Ritika Samaddar said, “During festivals like Raksha Bandhan, people often indulge in unhealthy food without realizing its impact on health and weight. I recommend celebrating mindfully with nutritious options like almonds. Rich in essential nutrients, almonds make a great replacement for unhealthy snacks and can be added to festive dishes. The latest ICMR Dietary Guidelines for Indians highlight almonds as a daily, healthy choice offering plant protein and long-term wellness. Regular almond consumption supports not just better health, but also the prosperity and well-being of the whole family.”

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant said, “Sweet treats are a staple during Raksha Bandhan, but their impact on blood sugar and overall health is often overlooked. Sugar intake can cause glucose spikes, which is a concern especially for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes. This advice is for everyone who feels anxious about festivals because of sweets—you don’t have to miss out to stay healthy. As a nutritionist, I recommend choosing healthier options like almonds and fresh fruits during festive indulgence. Almonds are rich in protein and fiber, and when included in a balanced diet, they help maintain stable blood sugar levels and support heart health too. This Raksha Bandhan, let’s celebrate with mindful food choices that not only make the day enjoyable but also support long-term health. Start your mornings with a handful of almonds for lasting wellness and smarter snacking all year round.