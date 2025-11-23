Celebrating women through fashion

Shivani Nirupam, Creative Director and Founder, believes in extravagant fashion that pays homage to Indian heritage with a modern twist. “Born amidst the chaos and charm of Mumbai, my journey has always been about exploring old-world heritage with a modern edge,” Shivani shares. Her label celebrates the ambition, femininity, and boldness of a Bombay Girl, expressed through romantic silhouettes, contemporary printed patterns, and intricate embroidery.

Mumbai’s vibrant culture deeply inspires her storytelling and design philosophy. “The magnanimous spirit of the sea, monsoon, festivals, and Bollywood bring luxurious maximalism and the tenderness of romance together. Packing a burst of hues and sparkles with flattering silhouettes accentuating curves,” she explains. “The city we grow up in shapes who we are as individuals, and the story behind the label is a reflection of a Bombay Girl’s personality.”

Shivani Nirupam balances contemporary fashion with traditional Indian craftsmanship through thoughtful collaborations. The collection World of Warli is a prime example. “It was an ode to traditional Maharashtrian art, Warli, which depicts rural living in India, focusing on nature. We got a local artist, Shrikant from Satara, to paint what a day in Mumbai looks like in Warli techniques. The painting featured buildings, vehicles, stick figures, and the sea, which were later digitalised in textile patterns on edgy and statement-making silhouettes,” she elaborates.

Slow fashion is at the core of her brand. “We operate through a Made-To-Order method, which helps us control waste,” Shivani explains, highlighting the careful craftsmanship behind every piece. Her recent Phool Bazaar collection stands out with its vibrant shades and contemporary cuts, offering alternative options that are modest or bolder, embodying the label’s maximalist aesthetic.

The ideal customer for Shivani Nirupam is an ambitious woman who dresses for herself. “She prioritises her style and not the idea of jumping on every trend that comes around. Any woman that stumbles upon my label must go back accomplishing her own sense of style. Because that is what being a Bombay Girl is, in its true sense. Discovering yourself, and who you are,” Shivani says. Even while exploring different themes, Shivani maintains a consistent brand identity. “The idea is to cater to women like my own self. Women on a self-loving journey, striving to be more than the labels given to us by society. The ideas come naturally when you create what you would love to see,” she explains. The brand also ensures versatility and timelessness in its designs. “The label doesn’t believe in keeping up with trends. Because trends have an expiration date, but personal style is truly eternal.”

Cultural heritage continues to play a defining role in shaping the brand’s narrative and values. “Mumbai is a melting pot of culture and modernity. The ambition, glamour, and quick pace play an inspiring role in the design philosophy,” she notes. Looking ahead, Shivani aims to make the brand more responsible and ethical. “Our goal is to run a zero-waste model. Turning remaining materials into accessories in the coming collections. Also to employ and empower more women,” she shares.

Through her thoughtful creations, Shivani Nirupam continues to balance tradition and innovation, offering pieces that reflect cultural roots, conscious craftsmanship, and a progressive outlook on fashion—truly celebrating the spirit of the Bombay Girl.