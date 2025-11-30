Dalljiet Kaur says traveling with son Jaydon is her ‘favourite art form’

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actress Dalljiet Kaur has opened up about the joy of travelling with her son Jaydon, whom she shares with her former partner Shalin Bhanot. She went on to call their journeys her “favourite art form.”

Drawing from a Van Gogh quote on artistry of loving people, the actress took to Instagram and shared an emotional reflection on how their recent impromptu trip to Ahmedabad turned into a treasured memory.

She wrote: “Van Gogh said, “There is nothing more truly artistic than to love people.” And I feel that deeply — because traveling with Jaydon is my favourite art form. He never saw the worth of his work while he was alive, but somewhere I believe his soul can feel every heartbeat his paintings touch today.”

The actress mentioned that Jaydon and she spent the weekend “laughing, learning, soaking in colours and stories.”

“This impromptu trip to Ahmedabad became a beautiful memory — just Jaydon and me, laughing, learning, soaking in colours and stories… almost like walking through a living painting together.”

She added that their frequent travels have become a defining moment of their relationship.

“We travel almost every second week, and every journey adds another shade to our bond. This weekend was extra special,” said Dalljeit.

Dalljiet was first married to actor Shalin Bhanot, her co-star from the show ‘Kulvadhu’, whom she tied-the-knot in 2009. The couple are parents to a son, Jaydon, who was born in 2014. Dalljiet filed for divorce in 2015 after accusing Shalin of domestic violence.

She then got married to Nikhil Patel in March 2023 and moved to Kenya to live with him. But the marriage did not last beyond a few months, after which she moved back to India with her son in January 2024.