Deepika Singh on mom duties and career: Hugging my child after late shift is best feeling

Deepika Singh, renowned for her roles in television dramas, continues to pursue her passion for dance alongside her acting career and motherhood. Currently portraying Mangal in the show ‘Mangal Lakshmi’, Deepika embodies the challenges and triumphs of balancing various roles, both on-screen and off-screen.

In the series, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’, Deepika’s character Mangal navigates the complexities of being a devoted mother, a supportive wife, and an ideal daughter-in-law. Reflecting her real-life experiences, Deepika juggles motherhood, acting commitments, and her love for dance with grace and determination.

Speaking about her multifaceted life, Deepika expressed, “Balancing motherhood, acting, and dance is certainly a challenge, but it’s also incredibly rewarding for me. Each role brings its own set of joys and responsibilities, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to pursue my passion while being there for my child. I believe hard work is the key to success.”

Deepika credits her family’s love and support as the cornerstone of her ability to manage her diverse roles effectively. She finds solace and inspiration in the affection she receives from her loved ones, especially her child, after long and demanding workdays.

“When I go home after a late shift and hug my child, it’s the best feeling for me. My child enjoys co-curricular activities, and hence he has willingly asked to join classes which keep him busy. Being a mother and an artist at the same time has helped me grow both personally and professionally,” she shared.

In the ongoing episodes of ‘Mangal Lakshmi’, viewers witness Mangal’s journey as she grapples with unexpected challenges, including sustaining an injury due to adverse circumstances. Amidst the turmoil, Mangal prepares for her new house’s Griha Pravesh ceremony, symbolizing hope and new beginnings.

As Deepika continues to inspire audiences with her versatile performances and dedication to her craft, her commitment to striking a balance between her personal and professional life serves as a testament to her resilience and determination.