Deepshikha Deshmukh celebrates historic win

Celebrated film producer Deepshikha Deshmukh took to social media to share her pride and joy as the Indian Women’s Cricket Team lifted the World Cup. Reposting a celebratory image, Deepshikha captioned it with heartfelt words, calling the team “legends” and expressing that, as a mother to a female athlete, the win felt deeply personal.

She wrote, “Legends! As a mother to a female athlete, this feels like a personal win. Truly everyone’s game – be it football or cricket. Amazing to see BCCI give equal pay to both men and women for cricket.”

Known for her strong advocacy of women empowerment and sports, Deepshikha’s social media is often abuzz with glimpses of her children on the soccer field — both her son and daughter Captaining their respective school teams in Soccer. Her constant support and involvement highlight her belief in nurturing confidence, teamwork, and equality through sports.

Recently, a heartwarming video of her daughter — encouraged by father Dhiraj Deshmukh — singing *“Beti Humara Bada Naam Karegi” a twist to the ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ went viral for its message of breaking stereotypes and celebrating girls’ achievements. The video struck an emotional chord across the internet, earning widespread appreciation for the family’s grounded and inspiring parenting.

From managing successful film productions to cheering passionately from the sidelines of her children’s matches, Deepshikha & Dhiraj Deshmukh continues to set an inspiring example of balance, encouragement, and empowerment — both on and off the field. Truly, a proud moment for India – and for every parent raising the next generation of champions