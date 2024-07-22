Deepti Kolte illuminates life’s simple joys with ‘The Light at the Edges’

In a world increasingly overshadowed by distractions and relentless pursuit of success, Deepti Kolte’s poetry provides a beacon of hope and reflection. Her latest work, ‘The Light at the Edges’, has won acclaim, earning the prestigious Sahitya Sparsh Award 2024 for poetry focused on self-reflection. We caught up with Kolte to delve into the inspiration behind her award-winning book and her journey as a poet.

What inspired the idea for your book, ‘The Light at the Edges’? What is the key theme and message of the book?

The inspiration for ‘The Light at the Edges’ stemmed from a realization that in our fast-paced lives, we often overlook the simple joys around us. We’re so consumed with achieving and accumulating that we forget to appreciate the present moment and the beauty in the ordinary. This book is an attempt to remind readers of the happiness within their reach. The key theme is to find hope and joy in everyday life, to discover the light that exists even at the edges of our daily routines. Through short, digestible poems and spaces for reader reflections, I encourage interaction and engagement with the text, hoping to inspire readers to open their eyes and hearts to the little joys that surround them.

Where do you find your inspiration for writing?

Inspiration is all around us. It often comes from simple observations and experiences in everyday life. I find that the world speaks to us in many subtle ways, and sometimes, a seemingly insignificant moment can spark a new idea.

I keep scattered notes of these observations and revisit them when I’m looking to write. It’s in these everyday details and reconsiderations of the familiar that I find my poetic voice.

What has been the most surprising discovery you’ve made while writing this book?

One of the most surprising aspects was realizing how my writing resonated with others. Sharing a book with a wide audience brings a unique kind of joy. It’s been heartwarming to see how readers connect with the poems and share their experiences. Their feedback has shown me that the act of writing is not just about creating art but also about creating a shared experience that can deeply affect others.

Can you elaborate on the significance of the title ‘The Light at the Edges’?

The title is symbolic of the book’s essence. It represents the idea of discovering the magic in the mundane and finding beauty in the ordinary. It serves as a reminder to seek hope and joy amidst the everyday challenges and to find light even in the darker moments of life. The title encourages readers to actively look for and appreciate the simple yet profound aspects of their lives.

What advice would you give to new writers?

My advice would be to write regularly and not be afraid of exploring different topics. If you feel stuck, try changing your focus or seek feedback from others. Reading widely across genres can also provide new perspectives and inspire fresh ideas. The more you write, the more you’ll refine your skills and discover your unique voice.

Do you hear from your readers often? What kind of feedback have you received?

Yes, I do hear from my readers, and their feedback has been incredibly rewarding. Many reach out through social media to share how the poems in ‘The Light at the Edges’ have resonated with them. They often share their favorite poems or photos of the book, and it’s uplifting to see how the work has touched them. It’s particularly gratifying to see readers engage with the book in such a personal way.

‘The Light at the Edges’ is available worldwide in both ebook and print formats. Readers can find it on Amazon, Flipkart, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers. It is also available in select bookstores. I hope readers find as much joy in the book as I did in writing it.With ‘The Light at the Edges’, Deepti Kolte continues to capture the beauty of the everyday and remind us of the profound impact of appreciating the present moment.