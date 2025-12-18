Dia Mirza marks 20 years of her Christmas tree: ‘Reusing is great way of letting go of patterns’

Dia Mirza marked a meaningful milestone this festive season as her Christmas tree turned 20. The actress and environmentalist shared that reusing the same tree and decorations year after year serves as a reminder to let go of habits and patterns that no longer benefit people or the planet. Dia took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a video of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Tagging it as “the most wonderful time of the year” for those fortunate enough to be safe, warm and at home, Dia wrote in the caption: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year for those who are fortunate enough to be safe, warm and home… Our Christmas Tree makes it to year 20.”

She added that many of the decorations adorning it are even older than her son Avyaan.

The actress said reusing the same tree and ornaments year after year has been a conscious practice. Dia concluded the post by saying: “Reusing these ornaments and the tree each year has been a practice that the kids will now learn from… Reusing is a great way of letting go of patterns that don’t serve people or the planet.”

The actress and former beauty queen made her acting debut with the Hindi film ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ in 2001. She went on to star in films including ‘Dus’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Kurbaan’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Thappad’. Dia was last seen in ‘Nadaaniyan’, directed by Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, alongside Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj. It tells the story of a privileged South Delhi schoolgirl who gets a boyfriend-for-hire to get back at her family and classmates.