Disha Parmar opens up on tough times during breastfeeding her baby

Actress Disha Parmar, who embraced motherhood two years ago, candidly spoke about the challenges she faced after delivery, especially during breastfeeding her baby.

In a conversation with Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia on her podcast, she revealed how the early days of breastfeeding were filled with anxiety, guilt, and uncertainty, as her baby was unable to latch on.

Disha said, “I remember in the hospital itself when they were trying to teach the baby how to latch, but it was not happening, and because she would cry so much, it would just make me so uncomfortable that I would get worried and would request them to give her formula since she was hungry. I just didn’t know what was wrong. Even when I went home, she was not able to latch. I think that was the biggest problem, and I didn’t know what to do and how to make that happen.”

She further elaborated, “I did one lactation consultation also, trying to understand what the problem was. But somehow it took a lot of time.” She further revealed how she wasn’t able to produce enough milk. “Then I think the milk production was also a little issue. I was not maybe producing that much in the beginning.”

Disha added how her “Japa” helped her and became her knight in shining armour. “I would credit my ‘Japa’, who came in, and she really helped. She really made my child have milk and taught her how to latch, which I was not able to do. I used to cry to her, and she used to say, ‘It’s okay; it happens with everyone; it’s normal.’ The child also takes time; the mother also takes time; it’s the process.”

Parmar further said, “You can’t be like, on day one, I know everything, and everything is beautiful. It happens with everyone, so that’s totally fine.”

For the uninitiated, Disha Parmar is married to singer Rahul Vaidya, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Navya, in September 2023.