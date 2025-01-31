Live
Just In
Divya Bharathi’s beachside pictures becomes talk of the town
Actress Divya Bharath, who won hearts with her performance in the Tamil film Bachelor, recently celebrated her birthday in true star fashion, leaving fans in awe. The actress shared glimpses from her special day, celebrated on a beautiful beach, where she exuded grace and sophistication in a white ruched gown. Walking barefoot along the sandy shore under the moonlight, Divya's look was a perfect balance of elegance and sensuality.
Adding a fun touch to the celebration, Divya held a chocolate cake, which paired effortlessly with her stunning gown. The combination of sweetness and chicness showcased her ability to blend elegance with playful charm, making the moment even more memorable.
Her beachside birthday photos quickly became the talk of the town, with fans adoring her effortless beauty and natural charisma.On the professional front, Divya is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated Tamil film Kingston. The teaser, released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, has already sparked excitement online, setting high expectations for her upcoming performance. As Divya continues to shine on screen, her star power is only growing.