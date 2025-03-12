Ektaa R Kapoor asks suggestion for weight loss after facing body-shaming

Film producer Ektaa R Kapoor, who recently celebrated 30 years of her iconic sitcom ‘Hum Paanch’, is asking for suggestions with regards to weight loss with a shade of sarcasm.

On Tuesday, the producer took to her Instagram, and shared a video. Ektaa is currently in Chennai, and took some time off her busy schedule to post the video. In the video, she asked her followers to help her zero down on weight loss options from pharmaceutical drug like Mounjaro and Ozempic, anti-inflammatory diet, or if she should just keep quiet.

The producer appeared to be taking a subtle dig at actor Ram Kapoor, whose weight loss journey seems to have surprised the industry. Ektaa said if she should not do anything because “Hum toh bade hi acche lagte hain”. The line seems to be a double entendre at her plus size, and the title of the television ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ produced by her as it starred Ram Kapoor in the lead role, and changed the tides of his career.

Earlier, Ektaa R Kapoor took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback video of the opening credits of the show. She wrote in the caption, “Things I did when I was 19 ! Comedy came@before drama! 30 years now”.

The show was produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, and was first premiered in 1995 before it quickly became one of India’s most beloved comedy shows. The series revolved around Anand Mathur (played by Ashok Saraf), a middle-class man constantly dealing with the hilarious antics of his five quirky daughters, Meenakshi, Radhika, Sweety, Kajal, and Chhoti. Adding to the chaos was his late wife, who spoke to him through a portrait on the wall.

The show is known for its light-hearted humour, strong female characters, and witty dialogues. Over the years, it has gained the status of a classic. It belongs to an era when Indian television was still in its nascent stage and was not cluttered with redundant content as is the case currently.

The show ran successfully until 1999 and later returned with a second season in 2005. ‘Hum Paanch’ played a crucial role in shaping Indian television comedy and helped establish Ektaa R Kapoor as a powerhouse in the industry.