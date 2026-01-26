CM congratulates Padma Awardees

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday congratulated the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri award winners from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness over Government Advisor and renowned oncologist Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu being conferred the Padma Bhushan.

Gaddamanugu Chandramouli, Krishnamurthy Balasubramanian and Kumaraswamy Thangaraj were awarded the Padma Shri in the field of Science and Technology. G. Venkat Rao and Palkonda Vijayanand Reddy received the Padma Shri in Medicine, while Mamidi Rama Reddy was honoured in the field of Animal Husbandry.

Mamidala Jagadish Kumar, Vempati Shashi Shekhar and Vempati Kutumba Shastri were awarded the Padma Shri in Education and Literature. Deepika Reddy, Murali Mohan, Rajendra Prasad and Garimella Balakrishna were honoured with the Padma Shri in the field of Arts.

Commending the awardees, the Chief Minister said their dedication and distinguished service in the fields of science, medicine, education, arts, and social service were an inspiration to society.