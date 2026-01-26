SCR RPF chief awarded President’s Medal for meritorious service

Hyderabad: Aroma Singh Thakur, Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of the Railway Protection Force, South Central Railway, has been awarded the prestigious President’s Medal for meritorious service on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. In addition, three other RPF personnel from South Central Railway were conferred Police Medals for their distinguished service.

The awardees include Uttam Kumar Bandyopadhyay, Assistant Security Commissioner, Ravula Srinivas, Sub-Inspector and Maheswara Reddy Karnati, Head Constable. The medals recognise their dedication, professionalism and significant contribution to passenger safety, crime control and protection of railway property.

During her service, the RPF chief has played a key role in strengthening security operations, curbing crime through the use of technology and ensuring seamless arrangements for visits of dignitaries. Congratulating the awardees, the General Manager of South Central Railway praised their commitment and exemplary service to the railways and the nation.