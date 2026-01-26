  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

CM Revanth extends Republic Day greetings

  • Created On:  26 Jan 2026 9:07 AM IST
CM Revanth extends Republic Day greetings
X

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday extended Republic Day greetings to the people of Telangana.

He said January 26, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution of India, is a moment of pride and celebration for all citizens of the country. Describing Republic Day as the foundation of India’s journey as a democratic, republican, secular, socialist and sovereign nation, the Chief Minister said the people’s government is implementing a slew of development and welfare programmes in line with the aspirations of the leaders of the freedom movement and the architects of the Indian Constitution.

Tags

Republic Day 2026Telangana CMA Revanth ReddyDemocratic ValuesDevelopment and Welfare Programs
Next Story

    Latest News

    More

    How women are redefining India’s digital payment economy

    How women are redefining India’s digital payment economy

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X