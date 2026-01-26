CM Revanth extends Republic Day greetings

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday extended Republic Day greetings to the people of Telangana.

He said January 26, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution of India, is a moment of pride and celebration for all citizens of the country. Describing Republic Day as the foundation of India’s journey as a democratic, republican, secular, socialist and sovereign nation, the Chief Minister said the people’s government is implementing a slew of development and welfare programmes in line with the aspirations of the leaders of the freedom movement and the architects of the Indian Constitution.