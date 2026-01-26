BJP chief extends RD greetings

Hyderabad: BJP President N Ramchander Rao greeted people of Telangana on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. In his message on Sunday, Rao appealed to citizens to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in achieving the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 (Developed India).

Highlighting the importance of collective effort, Rao urged people of Telangana to actively support initiatives aimed at the state’s development. He emphasised that under Modi’s leadership, India is working towards becoming a fully developed nation by 2047, marking the centenary of independence.

The BJP state chief also congratulated eleven distinguished personalities from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who were selected for the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Central government. These individuals, recognised for their expertise in diverse fields such as science and engineering, art, medicine, and animal husbandry, reflect the region’s rich contribution to national progress.

Rao noted that Republic Day, celebrated on January 26, commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, a milestone that laid the foundation for the country’s democratic governance. He called upon citizens to uphold constitutional values while working towards a stronger and more prosperous India.