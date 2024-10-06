Empowering immigrant voices through writing

Veena Rao, an award-winning journalist and founding editor of ‘NRI Pulse’, shares her journey from India to the Southern United States and how it has shaped her perspective as a journalist and author. In this interview, she discusses the inspiration behind her novel ‘Purple Lotus’ and the challenges of navigating cultural identity in her writing.

Veena Rao, an award-winning journalist and author, has forged a remarkable path from India to the Southern United States. As the founding editor of NRI Pulse, a prominent news publication in Atlanta, she has the distinction of being recognized by The Limca Book of Records as the first Indian woman to edit and publish a newspaper outside India. A passionate advocate for South Asian literary voices, she also serves on the board of the Traveling South Asian Literary Festival. When she’s not immersed in journalism or creative writing, Veena enjoys meditating or exploring the wooded trails near her home. Here, she reflects on her immigrant journey and how it has shaped her career as both a journalist and an author.

From India to the US: An Immigrant’s Perspective

Veena’s journey from India to the US significantly influenced her outlook as a journalist. “I have a background as a print journalist,” she says. “When I moved to the United States, I was told it was nearly impossible to make it as a journalist here without a US degree in journalism.” With returning to school not an option at the time, Veena took matters into her own hands and launched NRI Pulse to serve the Indian American community in the Southern United States.

Her background as an Indian journalist informs much of her work. “The community I serve largely comprises people like me, who have migrated to the US from India.” This personal connection allows Veena to write from a place of deep understanding.

Veena’s immigrant experience is also reflected in her novel, Purple Lotus, the story of Tara, a journalist who, like Veena, moves from India to the Southern United States. “Her story is not my story,” Veena emphasizes, “but at some deeper, emotional level, her journey draws either from my own immigrant journey or from the stories of women I have heard as a journalist.”

Writing Purple Lotus: A Story of Migration and Self-Discovery

Purple Lotus follows Tara, a woman from Southern India who moves to the American South after an arranged marriage. Trapped in an abusive relationship and pressured by a patriarchal family, Tara’s story is one of isolation, vulnerability, and ultimately, self-awakening. “It is the story of a lonely, isolated, vulnerable immigrant who must find the courage to take control of her life,” Veena explains.

Veena, who comes from a patriarchal community herself, felt it was important to highlight the challenges women face in finding their voices. “Tara is based on every woman who has ever felt vulnerable, powerless, or fearful in her life. And that includes me,” she adds.

While Tara’s journey is fictional, Veena drew from her personal experiences to create certain scenes. For instance, when Veena first moved to the US, she was terrified of driving and failed her driving test six times. “When I finally got my driver’s license on my seventh attempt, my friend helped me find a beat-up car at a pawn shop,” Veena recalls. “I included this story in Purple Lotus because it’s a good metaphor for a new immigrant’s life—starting afresh and overcoming odds to survive.”

Navigating Cultural Identity in Writing

As an Indian American author, Veena navigates cultural identity by drawing from her Indian heritage and immigrant experience. Purple Lotus is filled with elements of Mangalorean culture—festivals, cuisine, and even a big, fat wedding. At the same time, Tara’s interaction with Southern US culture, particularly through her relationships with two elderly American women, provides a cross-cultural dynamic that highlights themes of adaptation and belonging.

“I think some of the themes of the book, such as love, resilience, and domestic violence, transcend cultural boundaries,” Veena reflects. “They are universal themes.”

Empowering Messages of Hope

Veena hopes that Purple Lotus will resonate with readers on multiple levels. “The underlying message of the book is self-awakening and hope. You are your own hope, even if you feel vulnerable, fearful, or afraid,” she says.

For Indian readers, Veena hopes the novel sheds light on the challenges faced by some immigrant women, particularly those stuck in abusive relationships. Social factors, legal dependence, or financial reliance on an abuser can make it difficult for these women to break free. “I hope my book will encourage victims to believe in their own worth,” she says.

The Impact of NRI Pulse on Her Work

Founding and editing NRI Pulse has significantly shaped Veena’s perspective as both a writer and journalist. “Running NRI Pulse has given me a front-row seat into the lives and experiences of the Indian American community,” she explains. “This has helped me understand the issues, triumphs, and challenges faced by the community at a deeper level.” These insights have provided a rich foundation for her writing, allowing her to develop nuanced, multidimensional characters.

Looking Ahead: Veena’s Next Project

Veena is currently working on her next novel, which follows the journey of a young runaway immigrant from India who finds herself in rural Georgia. The story explores themes of racism, culture shock, and the complexities of navigating the immigration system. “I believe my work as the editor of NRI Pulse has influenced this book even more so than Purple Lotus,” she notes.

Veena Rao’s literary and journalistic work reflects a deep connection to her roots while exploring the complexities of migration, self-discovery, and resilience. Her journey as an immigrant and her dedication to amplifying South Asian voices continue to shape her evolving narrative, both on the page and in the broader literary world.