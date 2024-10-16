Fatima Sana Shaikh shares video posing amidst stunning mountain backdrop

Live
Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who rose to prominence with her performance in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’, on Tuesday, delighted her fans by sharing a stunning video from her mountainous vacation, capturing the beauty and tranquillity of nature.
Her post showcased her adventurous spirit and love for mountains. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ actress posted a beautiful video of herself standing on a mountain, surrounded by a breathtaking view. Fatima captioned the video, “Sukoon Nothing fills my heart more than being in the mountains.” While the stunning visuals of the mountains are captivating, it’s Fatima’s genuine joy and connection to nature that resonate deeply with her fans. The post quickly garnered attention, with fans expressing their admiration and sharing their own mountain experiences in the comments section. She shared few more videos on her Instagram story where she is seen climbing a mountain.
The videos not only reflect her love for exploration but also highlights the importance of taking a break from the hustle and bustle of life to recharge and reconnect with oneself. Previously, the 32-year-old actress had posted a video of her ramp walk from Lakme Fashion Week. Fatima graced the runway as the showstopper, wearing an ivory coloured outfit that featured an off-white shirt paired with a flared skirt and brown belt. In terms of work, the actress will be next seen romancing R Madhavan in Vivek Soni’s upcoming untitled, age-defying love story. Besides this, Fatima Sana Shaikh also has Anurag Basu’s highly-awaited project ‘Metro In Dino’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan and ‘UlJaloolIshq’ co-starring Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Varma. The actress will also be seen sharing the silver space with Akshay Kumar in the C Shankaran Nair biopic. Needless to say, Fatima has several exciting projects lined up for the coming years.