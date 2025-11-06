Flora Saini: ‘Bigg Boss taught me patience, resilience, and the power of being real’

Popular Bollywood and Telugu actress Flora Saini, who made a huge impact with her performances in Telugu films like ‘Prema Kosam’, ‘Narasimha Naidu’, and ‘Sontham’, and Bollywood projects such as ‘Stree’, ‘Fraud Saiyaan’, ‘Dabangg 2’, ‘Lakshmi’, ‘Dhanak’, ‘MSG’, ‘Begum Jaan’, and ‘36 Farmhouse’, has once again captured the audience’s attention with her powerful presence in ‘Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9.’

She has also been part of acclaimed OTT projects like ‘Inside Edge 2’ (produced by Farhan Akhtar and nominated for the 46th International Emmy Awards), the bold and popular ‘Gandii Baat Season 2’, ‘X.X.X’, Nagesh Kukunoor’s political drama ‘City of Dreams’, the festive mystery ‘Maya’, and ALT Balaji’s ‘Family’ alongside Vivek Oberoi and Ravi Kishan.

Reflecting on her time inside the Bigg Boss house, Flora says, “It was an incredible emotional journey — intense, unpredictable, and transformative. Bigg Boss taught me patience, resilience, and self-belief. I got to know myself better, and though it was challenging, I came out stronger and more grounded. I believe everyone should get to go to Bigg Boss once in their lifetime, and for me, being a big fan of the show, this was actually a wish come true.”

While the show tested her limits, Flora embraced every challenge with grace. One of her biggest hurdles was the language barrier, but she found a way to rise above it. “Yes, the language was initially a challenge,” she admits, “but emotions are universal. I believe kindness, honesty, and respect speak louder than words. I made an effort to learn, listen, and express from the heart — that helped me connect beyond language. The toughest part was feeling misunderstood at times, but I stayed true to myself. There were tough days, but I just focused on being me, and I think that was the beauty of it.”

Despite being nominated almost every week, Flora’s calm resilience and positivity stood out. “My faith, my mother’s blessings, and the love from my audience kept me going,” she recalls. “It was really tough on some days. Every nomination reminded me that survival wasn’t about strategy — it was about strength of character. I told myself, ‘Flora, just be real. That’s your power.’ That’s the only thing that was in my hand.”

Her authenticity, she believes, is what helped her connect deeply with both the audience and her fellow contestants. “I’ve always believed in being authentic — no masks, no pretence. People can sense sincerity. Whether it was standing up for myself or comforting someone, I acted from the heart,” she says. “I just knew all the viewers will never get a chance to meet me or know me personally, but this show was all I had for them to know me for the person that I am.”

Off-screen, Flora continues to inspire women through her courage and honesty. Having spoken publicly about surviving domestic abuse, she sees her voice as a means to empower others. “It’s very close to my heart,” she shares softly. “Speaking up was not easy, but silence helps no one. If my story can give even one woman the courage to walk away from abuse and rebuild her life, it’s worth everything. Empowerment begins when we choose self-respect over fear.”

Her message to women facing similar challenges is deeply compassionate: “Please know — you’re not alone, and you’re not weak. Ask for help, speak to someone you trust, and believe that you deserve happiness. There’s always a way out, and life after pain can be beautiful. Healing takes time, but it happens when you choose yourself.”

As for what’s next, Flora reveals she has several exciting projects on the horizon. “Yes, some exciting projects are in discussion, both in Telugu and Hindi,” she smiles. “I’m also working on something very close to my heart — a social initiative to help people, a thought I got inside the Bigg Boss house. And of course, I’m open to more creative, meaningful roles that challenge me as an actor and as a person.” From charming audiences in ‘Stree’ and ‘Begum Jaan’ to moving them with her authenticity in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, Flora Saini continues to prove that her true strength lies not just in her talent, but in her unwavering sincerity and spirit.