Foods to add to your diet to keep your heart healthy

In today’s fast-paced world, many individuals lead hectic lives that can have an impact on their heart health. The relentless demands of work, incessant digital connectivity, and the pressures of maintaining a work-life balance often result in chronic stress, anxiety, and a lack of time for self-care. Moreover, the unhealthy coping mechanisms that often accompany stress, such as overeating, smoking, or excessive alcohol consumption, further compound the risk. Consequently, the combination of high stress and poor lifestyle choices can substantially increase the likelihood of heart problems, underscoring the vital need for stress management, regular exercise, and a balanced approach to modern life to maintain a healthy heart.

Here are 3 of many food items to include in one’s diet for better heart health:

Almonds: A nut that deserves a spot in your dietary plan is almonds. Almonds are high in calcium, vitamin E, magnesium, and fiber. They can help to lower cholesterol levels and provide healthy fats in the diet to reduce the risk of heart disease. Almonds and other nuts can also help to improve vascular function, meaning they help blood vessels relax and reduce artery stiffness. You can have these nuts before heading for work as a morning ritual or can have them as your daily evening snack.

Oats: Oats has soluble fiber, which reduces your LDL cholesterol, the “bad” one, by reducing the absorption of cholesterol into your bloodstream. Therefore, consuming oats regularly along with other heart-friendly foods can contribute to a healthy heart.

Garlic: Garlic contains allicin, a compound that may help to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, thereby supporting heart health. Many studies show that garlic consumption has cardioprotective effect.

Incorporating these foods into your diet, along with maintaining a balanced and low-sodium diet, can go a long way in promoting a healthy heart. It’s also essential to consult a qualified dietitian for personalized dietary recommendations based on your specific health needs and goals.

(The writer is a Nutrition and Wellness Consultant)