Foods you must eat and avoid during the monsoon season

The onset of the monsoon season brings much-awaited relief from the scorching summer heat but also raises significant health concerns. Due to weather changes and constant rains, people often experience various health issues such as dengue, typhoid, gastrointestinal infections, respiratory problems, and skin issues. The monsoon can also affect immunity, underscoring the importance of maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet. Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS and nutritionist, advises incorporating nutrient-rich foods like almonds, fresh fruits, and seasonal vegetables into daily meals. She highlights that these foods are packed with essential nutrients that not only boost energy but also strengthen immunity.

In this article, Dr Patil shares foods to eat and avoid during the monsoon season. Take a look.

WHAT TO EAT?

Almonds: Incorporating small changes in your life can make a major difference. For instance, consuming a handful of almonds daily and working out regularly can help maintain a healthy lifestyle and overall well-being. Almonds may appear to be tiny, but they are rich in 15 essential nutrients like copper, zinc, folate, and iron, which contribute to maintaining and boosting immunity. A strong immunity helps fight infections and other illnesses that usually occur during the monsoon season. Additionally, almonds keep you energetic, making them a perfect addition during lethargic rainy days. Dr. Rohini Patil recommends incorporating almonds into your everyday diet for a healthier and happier body.

Fresh fruits: Fresh fruits like apples, pomegranates, berries, and bananas are high in vitamins and antioxidants that help strengthen immunity and aid digestion. They are rich in vitamin C and fiber, promoting healthy digestion, preventing constipation, and reducing the risk of infections. Adding finely chopped almonds to these fruits or consuming them as snacks can make a healthy difference in our lives. Almonds are a rich source of protein, which not only provides energy but also contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.

Vegetable soup and herbal tea:With changing weather, it’s important to keep your body relaxed and warm. Vegetable soup is easy to digest, helps keep the body warm, boosts immunity, and provides essential hydration. Additionally, ginger, tulsi, and lemongrass teas are beneficial for their anti-inflammatory properties and can help prevent infections. A hot bowl of soup or herbal tea can soothe a sore throat and alleviate symptoms of the common cold, thanks to their natural antibacterial and antiviral properties.

WHAT TO AVOID?

Junk food: During the monsoon season, it’s essential to steer clear of unhygienic street food and heavy, oily dishes as they can worsen digestive discomfort and raise the likelihood of foodborne and waterborne illnesses. Fried foods, especially when prepared in stale oil, can lead to bloating, indigestion, and increase the risk of food poisoning. Opting for freshly prepared meals is advisable to prevent stomach infections, promote better digestion, and enhance overall well-being during this seasonal transition.

Stale or Leftover Food: During themonsoon season, leftover food can rapidly become a breeding ground for bacteria, leading to food poisoning. To prevent this, avoid consuming stale food and always store leftovers in airtight containers in the refrigerator. Additionally, consume refrigerated leftovers within a day or two to ensure their safety and freshness.

Leafy and raw vegetables: During the monsoon season, it’s important to exercise caution when consuming certain leafy and raw vegetables due to the heightened risk of contamination and bacterial growth in humid conditions. Vegetables such as spinach, cabbage, and lettuce, often eaten raw or lightly cooked, should be avoided unless they are thoroughly washed and cleaned to remove potential harmful bacteria. It’s safer to choose vegetables that are thoroughly cooked and sourced from clean and trusted sources to minimise the risk of foodborne illnesses during this time.

Incorporating these dietary tips during changing weather can enhance overall health and protect the body from common seasonal ailments such as colds, coughs, and digestive issues, which are more common inhumid and unpredictable weather.