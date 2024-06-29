For actress Prachitee Ahirrao, recycling and upcycling are crucial to save the world

Ahead of ‘International Plastic Bag Free Day’ (July 3), actress Prachitee Ahirrao has shared how she tries to reduce carbon footprint by using bags made of her old clothes.

‘International Plastic Bag Free Day’ raises awareness about the detrimental effects of single-use plastic bags on the environment. The day serves as a call to individuals, communities, and businesses worldwide to reduce their reliance on plastic bags.

Prachitee, who is known for her role as Vimla in ‘Atal’, said: “It is high time for everyone to realise how single-use plastic harms our environment. I stopped using plastic bags years ago. While we heavily rely on them for daily tasks, many alternatives are available. Recycling and upcycling are crucial if we want to save the world. For my daily needs, I use bags made from old clothes.”

“Though many cloth bag options are there in the market, I prefer using ones made from my old clothes. I believe in the transformative power of art. I have upcycled many of my old clothes into fashionable, useful bags, using fabric strips from old, knitted mufflers and sweaters to create smaller carry bags. A friend runs a brand that recycles waste into stylish bags, which I use when I want something fashionable,” the actress said.

She added: “I have given these bags to many friends and co-actors, and they love them. Many have stopped buying from big brands and are switching to these eco-friendly options. Today, I recommend everyone to stop using plastic bags and opt for upcycled materials instead.” ‘Atal’ airs on &TV.