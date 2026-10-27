Frizzy hair, dry scalp or excessive shedding? A woman’s guide to seasonal hair care

Different seasons affect hair in different ways – frizz because of humidity during the rains, dryness during the winters, or shedding during the autumn. Humidity makes the cuticles of the hair strands rise up, leading to frizz. Cold weather draws oil from the scalp, thus making it dry while winter is ongoing. As the seasons change, the number of hair strands going into the resting phase temporarily increases, thus causing a higher rate of shedding. All these changes are absolutely natural, and with the proper care regimen, it is possible to have healthy hair all year round.

Taming Frizz in Humid Weather

A little bit of attention immediately after washing will do miracles in helping you avoid frizz. Put a leave-in conditioner in your wet hair using your hands and distribute it evenly without tangling your hair.

Products made from natural botanical extracts are an excellent choice for healthy hair. These products tend to leave the hair looking healthy and shiny without weighing it down. In case of a humid day, you should go for a lighter conditioning option, rather than a heavy serum with glycerin, as that can lead to more moisture being pulled from the air into your hair, weighing it down.

Soothing a Dry Scalp in Cooler Months

It is common to suffer from the sensation of tightness on the scalp in winter. It is easy to prevent this – just massage the scalp with hair oil before applying shampoo. A gentle hair oil warmed to room temperature can be used for this purpose.

Shampoo usage on the roots alone allows the lather to clean the strands during rinsing, helping to prevent the loss of natural oils from the scalp. In addition to this, the use of a hair mask once per week is another way of giving dry hair moisture and softness during winter.

Easing Seasonal Shedding

You might have noticed that during the course of the year, you tend to shed more hair as the seasons change, but do not worry; it is perfectly normal and will subside in a couple of months. Normally, you lose about 100 hairs per day, so there is nothing to be concerned about.

However, you can do a few things to reduce hair loss and make your hair grow thicker and stronger. A daily scalp massage can stimulate blood circulation in the scalp, and that, in turn, promotes hair growth. You can also try braiding your hair loosely at night to reduce tension. It is also important to alternate the part of your hair if you always part it the same way. Also, try brushing from the ends to the roots with a wide-toothed comb to avoid splitting. To make your hair grow thicker and stronger, you should also eat iron-rich foods such as lentils, spinach, and jaggery.

Plant-Based Care for Hair and Scalp

Plant-based ingredients used in hair care formulations are favourable, as such ingredients are familiar and are gentle on the hair and the scalp. Some examples are aloe vera, argan oil, amla, hibiscus, and henna. Formulations based on the Indian botanical tradition have now started pairing with herbs native to the Amazon, merging two unique cultures into one.

Ingredients should not be overlooked either: some brands avoid ammonia, ethanolamine, diethanolamine, and triethanolamine, often linked with faster processing, while others follow clean ingredient guidelines.

You can keep your hair looking great no matter the season. Every year, the same things happen – humidity, dryness, and shedding. But with the right care, your hair can stay healthy and beautiful all the time. It is just about taking care of it in a way that works with the changing seasons.

(The writer is a Founder & CEO of Surya Brasil)