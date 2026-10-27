CS reviews arrangements for national police meet

Amaravati: Chief secretary G Sai Prasad directed officials of various departments to make elaborate arrangements for the national-level conference of directors general of police (DGPs) and inspectors general of police (IGPs), scheduled to be held at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Tirupati from December 4 to 6.

Chairing a meeting of the Inter-Departmental Coordination Committee at the Secretariat on Monday, Sai Prasad reviewed the preparations and issued specific instructions to the officials concerned. He stressed the need to begin preparations immediately and ensure effective coordination among all departments for the three-day event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries are expected to attend the conference. According to the chief secretary, the gathering will include more than 200 IPS officers, including DGPs and IGPs from various states and Union Territories, around 200 Intelligence Bureau officials, representatives of state and central security forces, the National Security Advisor and senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sai Prasad said the Prime Minister was likely to attend the first two days of the conference. He instructed officials to undertake comprehensive beautification works across Tirupati city and make all necessary arrangements meticulously. He also directed the information technology department to install a dedicated network tower at the venue to ensure uninterrupted connectivity.

Participating in the meeting virtually, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta suggested that the coordination committee meet once every 15 days until the conference to monitor the progress of preparations. He called upon senior officials to remain actively involved in the arrangements.

Additional DGP Madhusudan Reddy, principal secretary (home) Kumar Vishwajeet, principal secretary (general administration) J Syamala Rao, commissioner (secondary health) Chakradhar Babu, SIB deputy director Ambika and IG Kanti Rana Tata and others attended the review.

TTD executive officer M Ravichandra, principal secretary (MA&UD) S Suresh Kumar, secretary (TR&B) K Sasidhar, Tirupati collector Dr Venkateswar, SP and other senior officials participated in the meeting virtually, along with officials from various departments.