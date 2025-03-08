From Passion to Profession: A Hyderabad-Based Baker’s Inspiring Journey

Pratyusha Ananth’s journey into the world of baking began with a mother’s instinct—to provide healthier snacks for her daughter. Like many, Hyderabad-based Pratyusha initially relied on store-bought biscuits, chocolates, and cakes without giving much thought to their ingredients. However, a chance encounter with a gynecologist’s online video changed everything. The video highlighted the hidden dangers of processed foods packed with refined flour, sugar, and unhealthy oils. That moment became a turning point, making her more conscious of her daughter’s diet and inspiring her to experiment with homemade snacks.

“I never really thought about what went into store-bought snacks until one day, while scrolling through Facebook, I came across a gynecologist’s reel discussing the importance of a balanced diet for young girls,” she recalls. “It opened my eyes to the impact of processed food and pushed me to find healthier alternatives.” Determined to make a change, she started preparing snacks at home, replacing refined ingredients with more nutritious substitutes.

What began as a simple experiment soon turned into a deep passion. Pratyusha found herself drawn to baking, trying out different recipes for cakes, cookies, and treats. However, the transition was not without challenges. Coming from an IT background, she had no prior experience in baking. “I had quit my IT job, and this was completely new to me. I started watching vlogs, YouTube videos, and taking notes on baking techniques. There were plenty of failed attempts, but I never let them discourage me,” she shares. Without an oven, she improvised by baking on the stove, unaware of how significant this newfound interest would become. It wasn’t until her parents gifted her an oven that she fully realised her growing passion for baking.

Her journey took a pivotal turn when she tried a simple cookie recipe she had seen online. “I made them just out of curiosity, but when my parents tasted them, they loved them! They were my first customers, placing an order to encourage me,” she says with a smile. That small but meaningful moment planted the idea that baking could be more than just a hobby. With the unwavering support of her husband and family, Pratyusha decided to take her passion seriously and enrolled in professional baking courses. “That was when I knew—this wasn’t just a pastime anymore. It was the beginning of my second innings.”

As she reflects on her journey, Pratyusha firmly believes that pursuing one’s passion is the key to a fulfilling life. “When you do what you truly love, you become the best version of yourself. Passion attracts abundance, and in my case, I never imagined this casual interest would turn into a career,” she shares. This International Women’s Day, she hopes her story inspires other women to chase their dreams. “To all the women out there—never hesitate to follow your passion. The possibilities are endless, and the future always holds something incredible.”

Today, Pratyusha has already established her baking business and is steadily receiving orders. Looking ahead, she envisions expanding her venture and possibly teaching baking classes to share her knowledge. “By God’s grace and with my husband’s support, my journey has taken off. Who knows? One day, I might even start teaching others. As I always say, never say ‘No’—the best is yet to come!”