From roti maker to entrepreneur

Jagdevi Chandrakant Neelagar, a resident of Kalyan in Karnataka’s Kalaburgi district, has transformed her life from poverty to prosperity through sheer determination, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit. Her remarkable journey from making jowar rotis at home to building a thriving food enterprise stands as a shining example of women’s empowerment and economic independence, aided by the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY).

Initially struggling to make ends meet, Jagdevi began preparing traditional jowar rotis—staples in North Karnataka—from her home. With their authentic taste and quality, her rotis quickly gained popularity, prompting her to expand the business. She later introduced other local delicacies like peanut chutney and peanut poli.

As demand surged, Jagdevi realized she could no longer handle operations alone. She began hiring other women, not only growing her business but also creating livelihood opportunities. With support from the ABRY scheme, she secured a ₹5 lakh loan to scale up. As orders increased, she took another ₹15 lakh loan to purchase a millet grinding machine and roti-making equipment.

Her son Siddu proudly shared, “We started with 5 kg of jowar. Today, we process it in tonnes. My mother has repaid all the loans and made the business self-reliant, employing 20–25 women and even cultivating our own jowar.” Today, Jagdevi’s journey symbolizes the power of self-reliance, grassroots entrepreneurship, and women’s empowerment—proving that a humble kitchen can spark a movement of change.