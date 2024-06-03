From small town dreamer to literary luminary

In an inspiring tale of resilience and determination, Mousumi Kalita Sachdeva’s journey from a small town to becoming an award-winning author and the CEO of a publishing house is nothing short of extraordinary. With a career spanning various roles such as journalist, television spokesperson, columnist, teacher, skill trainer, and editor, Mousumi has voiced her revolutionary thoughts through eight books and countless articles in many leading newspapers. Today, she stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and passion.

Mousumi’s journey is incredibly inspiring. When asked to share about her early life and what sparked her interest in writing, she said, “I grew up in a small town where resources were limited, but my curiosity and passion for learning knew no bounds. From a young age, I was drawn to literature and the power of words. Writing became a way for me to express my thoughts and ideas, especially on social issues. I faced numerous challenges, but my determination to voice the truth and fight for people’s rights kept me going.”

Asked about her remarkable career spanning multiple roles and how she managed to transition between journalism, teaching, skill training, and eventually founding GRIFFIN Publication, she shared that each role she undertook was driven by her passion for knowledge and sharing that knowledge with others. Her role as a columnist is a gift of journalism. Today, her articles are published in the leading newspapers of India. While teaching and skill training enabled her to directly impact and empower students and professionals. Founding GRIFFIN Publication was a natural progression after authoring four books and realizing the real needs of the authors. She states, “It is a platform not only to publish my work but also to help other aspiring authors find their voice.”

Mousumi’s achievements include authoring eight books and contributing to over 30 international anthologies. She has two more books on the way. When asked about her writing process and what inspires her work, she expressed, “My writing is deeply influenced by my observations and experiences. I draw inspiration from everyday life, social issues, and the stories of people around me. My process involves extensive research and a lot of reflection. I believe in the power of words to bring about change, and I strive to ensure that my writing is both impactful and authentic.”

Having been awarded twice by Gujarat Sahitya Academy, Mousumi has also been honored with the prestigious “Suryagaurav Rashtriya Puraskar 2020” by the Suryadatta Group of Institutes, Pune for her valuable contribution in the field of Global Literary Acumen, Skill Development Training & Missionary Services for the Community. She has been honored with the most prestigious World Literary Award by Union Hispanomundial de Escritorio- Peru in fond memory of Cesar Abraham Vallejo (1892-1938), Peruvian poet, writer, and the greatest exponent of letters in Peru. Mousumi was honored with India’s Prime Women Icon Award, 2023 by Foxpro. She was honored with the LOSD Excellence Awards 2023 as a Women Icon at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, United Kingdom in December 2023. She has been chosen among the World’s 24 prominent personalities in 2024 and has been featured in a reputed Coffee Table Magazine in London. Mousumi was honored at Oxford University, England, and the London Houses of Parliament, on 24 March 2024. When asked how these accolades impact her work, she humbly said, “Awards and recognition are incredibly humbling. They validate my efforts and motivate me to keep pushing boundaries. However, the true reward is knowing that my work resonates with people and makes a difference in their lives. These accolades also provide a platform to reach a wider audience, allowing me to advocate for important causes more effectively.”

Beyond writing, Mousumi is actively involved in skill development and training. Recently, she was invited by a remote rising school in Assam for skill training sessions. On this, she shared, “Yes, I co-founded Skillreckoner, a platform dedicated to skill development and training. We conduct workshops on future skills, entrepreneurial mindset, and career counseling across schools and institutions. We aim to equip students and professionals with the skills they need to succeed in today’s dynamic world. We also emphasize the importance of language and literature, encouraging creative expression and critical thinking.”

Mousumi has taken remarkable steps to promote multilingualism, including sponsoring bilingual books. According to her, Language is a powerful tool for cultural exchange and understanding. She strongly stated, “By promoting multilingualism, we can bridge cultural gaps and foster a more inclusive society. Sponsoring bilingual books is a way to showcase the rich land of Indian Languages and literature, encouraging students to appreciate and contribute to multiple languages.”

Having asked about her future plans for GRIFFIN Publication and her other initiatives, she shares, “We aim to expand our reach, particularly in remote areas and tier-three cities. I want to create more skill-training and career counseling platforms, ensuring that education and opportunities are accessible to all. I am also working on two upcoming books and planning to launch more initiatives that promote literary and entrepreneurial skills among youth and women.” Mousumi’s journey and achievements are truly remarkable. It was a pleasure talking to her. Before ending the highly enlightening conversation, she expressed, “I hope my journey inspires others to pursue their passions and make a positive impact in society.”