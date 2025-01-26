Get the perfect Republic Day look!

Republic Day is all about celebrating the spirit of the nation, and your outfit can speak vol-umes about your pride. While a tricolour ensemble is the obvious choice, the right accessories can take your look to the next level. From chic sunglasses to meaningful jewellery, these accessories will complement your tricolour outfit perfectly, ensuring you stand out in style while celebrating this patriotic day. Here are the must-have accessories to complete your Republic Day look with flair!

Minimalist Jewellery

Keep your jewellery simple yet elegant with pieces like delicate gold or silver necklaces, bracelets, or rings. A pair of statement studs or a fine chain can enhance your look without being too overpowering. You can also consider traditional Indian-inspired jewellery, such as a subtle pair of jhumkas, for a cultural touch.

Bold Statement Ring

A bold statement ring can be the perfect accessory to make your look pop. Opt for a sleek design in metals like gold, silver, or even rose gold. A chunky ring or a ring with a unique stone can instantly draw attention to your hands while adding a modern touch to your en-semble.

Round Retro Shades

For a vintage-inspired look, go for round sunglasses. They bring a playful and quirky vibe to any outfit, especially if you’re sporting something more casual or contemporary. Choose frames in neutral colours like gold or black, or even try some fun tinted lenses to give your Republic Day style a pop of personality.

(Image courtesy: GKB Opticals)

Layered Necklace or Pendant

A minimalist, layered necklace or a simple pendant is a great way to add a bit of shine with-out going overboard. You can choose delicate chains with subtle charms, such as a small coin or leaf-shaped pendant that bring a modern, understated elegance to your ensemble. This accessory is versatile and timeless, making it perfect for a day of celebration.

Sleek Anklet or Bracelet

Add a little sparkle with a sleek anklet or bracelet. Choose a minimalist design in delicate gold or silver, or even a piece with a single charm or gemstone. These accessories give you a feminine touch without overwhelming your outfit. If you’re wearing a long dress or a skirt, an anklet is a perfect way to add some personality and style.