Getting married this winter? Here are aome hair & skincare tips for you

As the winter season approaches, signalling the onset of wedding nuptials, it’s time to embark on a journey of self-care that will ensure you look nothing less than stunning on your big day. Winter weddings are often seen as hassle-free in terms of makeup and hair, with no humidity causing frizzy hair or makeup meltdowns. However, the season brings its own set of challenges, such as flaky skin, cakey makeup, chapped lips, and the struggle to maintain that perfect pedicure.

Looking beautiful on your wedding day requires more than just a great makeup artist and a stunning dress—it demands weeks of dedicated skincare. Regardless of your skin type, the winter weather can wreak havoc, making even oily skin feel dry and parched. Therefore, it’s crucial to tailor your skincare routine to the specific needs of the season.

Start by cleansing your skin twice a day, focusing not only on your face but also on your hands and the rest of your body. Nighttime cleansing is especially important to rid your skin of pollutants and makeup before bedtime. Follow it up with a generous application of moisturiser or an all-night mask.

For normal to dry skin, consider using a cleansing cream or gel. Alternatively, you can create a homemade cleansing solution using cold milk and a few drops of vegetable oil. Oily skin requires a different approach, with cleansing lotions or face wash specifically designed for oily skin types.

Don’t neglect your hands—apply a nourishing hand cream regularly to prevent dryness. If you have an oily skin type feeling dry, mix glycerine with rose water for a hydrating lotion that won’t lead to pimples.

Regardless of your skin type, aloe vera gel or honey can be applied to moisturise and soften the skin. Toning your skin daily with chilled rose water adds a refreshing glow. For normal to dry skin, nourish it at night with a moisturising cream, massaging it in with upward movements for a rejuvenating effect.

Face masks play a vital role in achieving radiant skin. For normal to dry skin, a mixture of wheat bran, almond meal, curd, honey, and rose water can work wonders. Oily or combination skin benefits from a blend of oats, curd, honey, and egg white or rose water. Pamper your eyes with an under-eye cream or pure almond oil. The delicate skin on your lips requires special attention; apply almond oil or cream and leave it on overnight for a soft and supple pout.

Protect your skin from moisture loss during the day by applying an SPF-rich sunscreen. Winter sun might not tan your skin easily, but it can cause wrinkles and premature aging. Opt for water-resistant sunscreens without fragrance and parabens for that radiant glow.

Extend your skincare routine to your body by nourishing it with oils. Consider incorporating homemade “ubtan”, consisting of wheat bran, gram flour, yogurt or milk cream, and a pinch of turmeric. This natural concoction helps clear dead cells, leaving your skin smooth and vibrant.

For luscious locks, give your hair some love by massaging it with warm coconut oil and indulging in a hot towel wrap. Follow up with a creamy conditioner or leave-on conditioner for added shine and protection. Consider a weekly oil treatment and a monthly hair spa leading up to your wedding for optimal results.

Prioritise hydration by drinking 8-10 glasses of water daily, and include fruit juices, coconut water, watermelon, green tea, and lassis in your routine. A diet rich in Omega-3 essential fatty acids contributes to healthy and glowing skin. Snack on naturally hydrating foods to keep your body hydrated.

Amidst the wedding preparations, don’t forget to manage stress. Physical exercise, such as walking, yoga, and meditation, can help alleviate stress and contribute to both physical and mental well-being. Ensure you get a full eight hours of sleep daily, as a well-rested body reflects in glowing skin.

In conclusion, a winter wedding is not just about the perfect dress and makeup—it’s about nurturing your skin and hair in the months leading up to the big day. Follow these comprehensive tips, and you’ll be sure to shine with a radiant and confident glow as you walk down the aisle.

(The author in international repute beauty expert and is popularly called as herbal queen of India)