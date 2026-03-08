Give to Gain: Empower Women, Uphold Rights, Justice and Action
Celebrating the strength, courage, and vision of women, these quotes inspire empowerment, action, and equality. They reflect the spirit of the theme “Give to Gain”, International Women’s Day, and the UN Women theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls”, urging support, fairness, and opportunity for every woman and girl
Women have always been the architects of change, the quiet force behind societies, and the visionaries shaping the future. Yet, their journeys have often been hindered by systemic barriers, cultural expectations, and unequal opportunities. Celebrating women is not just about recognition—it is about acknowledging their resilience, their courage, and the transformative impact they have on every sphere of life.
On International Women’s Day, themes like “Give to Gain” remind us that empowerment is a shared responsibility. When women are supported, mentored, and given equal access to education, leadership, and opportunities, the benefits ripple across families, communities, and nations. Likewise, the UN Women’s call for “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls” emphasises the urgent need to uphold fundamental rights, ensure justice, and take tangible action to eliminate discrimination and violence.
The following collection of quotes reflects the spirit of these themes—some inspire personal empowerment, others urge collective responsibility, and all celebrate the unyielding strength of women. Whether through courage, wisdom, or action, these words are a testament to the belief that when women rise, humanity rises with them.
Snehlata Girish Vasaikar , Vashikarnam actress
For me, womanhood is about strength, resilience, and the courage to keep moving forward no matter what life brings. Every woman plays multiple roles as a professional, a caregiver, a dreamer, and yet she continues to give her best with grace and determination. On this Women’s Day, I celebrate every woman who believes in her dreams, supports other women, and creates her own path with confidence and kindness.