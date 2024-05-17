Live
- Gift of Kilo silver wheel to Santoshimatha Goddess
- IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Rain likely to play spoilsport; teams’ win margin explained
- District SP Gaikwad sentenced six to two years in jail and fined Rs 2,000 each in Bhoomi Panchayat case
- We will take severe punishment for those who cheat girls by trusting them - Additional SP Rameshwar
- Drinking Methi Seeds Water on an Empty Stomach: A Natural Way to Manage Blood Sugar and Aid Weight Loss
- World Metrology Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Parana Timings
- Sreeleela redefines sensuality
- Buddha Purnima 2024: Transformative Teachings of Gautam Buddha
- Mumbai billboard crash accused Bhavesh Bhinde sent to police custody till May 26
Just In
Glamorous Mother’s Day Soirée at Ambrosia Clinic
In honour of Mother’s Day, Ambrosia Clinic, the leading plastic surgery and dermatology clinic in Hyderabad, hosted an exclusive event that invited mothers on a journey to discover the secrets of modern beauty.
In honour of Mother’s Day, Ambrosia Clinic, the leading plastic surgery and dermatology clinic in Hyderabad, hosted an exclusive event that invited mothers on a journey to discover the secrets of modern beauty. This celebratory occasion aimed to honour the essence of motherhood while showcasing the latest advancements in skin and hair technology.
Ambrosia Clinic has a storied legacy of over a decade in enhancing self-confidence through premier medical and surgical aesthetic treatments. Known for its cutting-edge technology and exceptional care, the clinic continues to be a beacon of beauty and self-care. The Mother’s Day event was a grand affair attended by esteemed guests and celebrities. Attendees were given the unique opportunity to interact with Ambrosia’s renowned celebrity doctors, who revealed some of the best-kept secrets of beautiful women. These experts shared insights into the advanced treatments and procedures that have made Ambrosia a trusted name in the industry.
Guests were taken on a tour of the clinic’s state-of-the-art facilities, witnessing firsthand the innovative techniques employed to achieve outstanding results in skin and hair care. The event emphasized the clinic’s commitment to blending medical expertise with aesthetic artistry to create enduring beauty.
Ambrosia Clinic’s Mother’s Day celebration was not just an event but a heartfelt tribute to mothers, acknowledging their unparalleled beauty and the strength they embody. It reinforced the clinic’s mission to help individuals feel confident and radiant in their own skin, reflecting the essence of beauty and creation that mothers represent.