Healthy skincare habits to adopt ahead of your wedding

As the temperature of the weather drops with each passing month, it draws us closer to festivities and celebrations. If you’re wondering why? Then I suppose nobody wants to be drenched in sweat while enjoying big events, therefore we postpone huge celebrations for cooler months most of the time.

That brings us to celebrations like weddings. While there are many factors to consider while planning a wedding, every bride and groom wants to look their best as they walk down the aisle on their wedding day, but how do you achieve it? To have beautiful and healthy skin for your wedding day, you must combine good skincare practices with a regular regimen.

Ruchita Acharya, the founder of Glow & Green, a vegan lifestyle blog that features plant-based beauty and food recipes, and here’s what she has to say about starting some good skincare practices before your wedding.

v Start Early: Start your skincare regimen ideally six months or more before the wedding. Your skin has time to adjust to the new products and treatments because of this. Even if you don’t have much time before your wedding, you should still develop these healthy skincare routines for brides as soon as you can.

v Exfoliate: Regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and promotes cell turnover, giving your skin a healthy glow. Use a gentle exfoliant 1-3 times a week, depending on your skin type. You can also make DIY exfoliation all you need are brown sugar and honey. Take 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and 1 tablespoon of honey. Mix the ingredients and gently massage them onto your face in circular motions. Rinse with warm water.

v Moisturize: Keep your skin and body hydrated with a good moisturizer. Hydrated skin looks plump and healthy. After every shower, massage your skin with virgin olive oil or use a high-quality body lotion twice a day. Use a good night cream, foot cream, and hand cream before bed so that you can wake up feeling soft and nourished. If at all possible, mix some lemon juice with some water and apply it to your face.

v Hydrating Masks: Use hydrating face masks once or twice a week to boost moisture and radiance. Make an easy hydrating face mask by using cucumber and aloe vera. Aloe vera is well renowned for its calming and moisturising qualities, and cucumber has a high water content that aids in hydrating the skin. Take 1/2 cucumber, peeled and chopped 2 tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel. Blend the cucumber until it forms a smooth puree. Mix fresh aloe vera gel and cucumber puree and apply it on your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse off with cold water, pat your skin dry, and apply your regular moisturizer.

v Sun Protection is a must: To avoid sun damage, early aging, and uneven skin tone, sun protection is crucial. Even on cloudy days, always use sunscreen. Always carry sunscreen with you and use plenty of it whenever you are out in the sun. Wear sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily.

v Consult a Dermatologist: If you have certain skin issues, see a dermatologist for a customised skincare routine. Your skin type-specific treatments and products can be suggested by them.

v Good Sleep: Having a good sleep schedule and receiving 7-8 hours of sleep each night will guarantee that your brain receives the necessary rest to perform at its best the following day.

v Hydrate from Within: Increasing your water intake is one of the best beauty advice for brides-to-be! Make sure you drink 2 liters or more of water each day it will keep the skin moisturised and aid in quicker pore cleansing.

v Good Diet: Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and antioxidants. Fish contains omega-3 fatty acids, which can assist in enhancing skin texture. Reduce your intake of processed and sugary foods, which can cause irritation and breakouts.

v Stay Calm: Don’t worry yourself too much about flaws. Professional makeup artists can do wonders, and on your wedding day, your happiness and confidence will matter the most.

Ruchita adds, “Keep in mind that every individual has a different type of skin, so what works for one person might not work for another.

To get the greatest results on your wedding day, it’s essential to customise your skincare routine and seek professional advice when necessary. Finally, make sure you get enough sleep and enjoy the process. Stress can harm your skin, so care for your mental and emotional health as well.”