Hema Vanasarla: A Trailblazer in Engineering and Kuchipudi Dance

Dr. Hema Vanasarla stands at the unique intersection of science and art—a highly accomplished mechanical engineer and a celebrated Kuchipudi dancer, mentor, and entrepreneur. Her journey reflects an extraordinary ability to balance the rigors of technical education with the emotive power of classical dance, proving that excellence need not be confined to a single path.

Though not born into an artistic lineage, Hema’s love for dance began early. “I started learning Kathak and Bharatanatyam when I was five,” she recalls. “But it was Kuchipudi that truly captured my heart.” Under the guidance of esteemed gurus, she immersed herself in the tradition, performing at prestigious sabhas, temples, and festivals across India. Her graceful footwork and expressive storytelling soon made her a standout performer.

At the same time, Hema was pursuing a demanding academic path—earning dual Master’s degrees in Engineering. Balancing these worlds was no easy feat. “Time management became my biggest strength,” she shares. “My days were split between labs and rehearsals, but I was passionate about both, and that kept me going.”

Her passion eventually evolved into mentorship. Driven by a desire to preserve and promote Kuchipudi, she founded SVS Kala Nikethan, a dance academy that now boasts three branches and has trained over 500 students. “Teaching gave my journey new purpose,” she says. “It’s fulfilling to see students grow, earn certifications, and perform at major cultural platforms.”

Innovation is a hallmark of Hema’s work. From training differently-abled students to performing with fire and balancing pots, her repertoire challenges norms while staying rooted in tradition. One of her proudest moments was a 35-minute uninterrupted solo that pushed the limits of physical and emotional endurance.

Her efforts have earned her numerous accolades, including Natyakala Ratna, Ugadi Puraskaram, Natya Mayuri, and multiple Best Teacher awards. An Honorary Doctorate recognized her combined contributions to classical arts and education—an acknowledgment she holds close to her heart.

Even after relocating to the USA, Hema’s impact remains global. Through virtual platforms, she continues to mentor students worldwide, expanding SVS Kala Nikethan’s reach and creating job opportunities for emerging artists. Her research in dance therapy reflects her evolving mission: to explore dance not just as performance, but as healing.

“Pursue your passions with discipline and heart,” she says. “You don’t have to choose one dream over another.” With her story, Dr. Hema Vanasarla redefines what it means to lead a life of purpose, passion, and extraordinary balance.