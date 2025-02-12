Here’s how ‘Indian mom’ Farah Khan embarrasses her children

As her triplets Diva, Czar and Anya turned 17, filmmaker Farah Khan channeled her inner typical “Indian mom” to embarrass her kids by making a reel on them.

Farah took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel video featuring moments from their birthdays since 2011 to now. It also had highlights of Anya, Diva and Czar’s 16th birthday party.

For the caption, Farah wrote: “Happy 17th birthday!! Rest assured ur grandma is looking after u from wherever she us (coz she clearly didn’t believe in heaven or hell).. I know ul b embarrassed by this reel but as an Indian mom it’s my sworn duty to embarrass my kids..”

“Thats how we show our love... needless to say ul r the best things ur dad n i have ever (sic),” she added.

It was in 2004, when Farah married Shirish Kunder, the editor of directorial debut Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan. They have since worked together on each other’s films, such as Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan. She gave birth to her triplets in 2008 through in vitro fertilisation.

Currently, Farah is busy with her YouTube channel, where she invites celebrities to her home to cook their favourite dishes.

Recently, actor Junaid Khan visited her home, where he finally shared what all he carries in his most noticed backpack.

Junaid was joined by Khushi, who first took out a pen from Junaid’s bag, which the son of Aamir Khan said that he bought from a seven eleven store in Japan.

She then took out a hairdryer from Junaid’s bag. To which, he said: “I do my own hair, normally. So, I need it sometime from checks.”

Next was a “toiletry bag” from the “Maharaj” actor’s bag, which contained an “ustarah and hairwax.”

Then came the wallet to which Farah said: “Unlike your father you are actually carrying money in your wallet even though it is just Rs 1300.” Junaid then added that there is change for rickshaw as they don’t take “credit cards.”

When asked Junaid why he travels by rickshaw, he said: “It’s very convenient.” He added that his mother and father have cars and if needed he can take them.

Farah said: “Yehi hota hai asli middle class hero humara.”