How to use shower gel as part of a daily bathing regimen?

Feel like your bathing routine is mundane? Don’t worry! Incorporating a shower gel or Body Wash can turn it into a refreshing and fun experience! Since shower gels offer a rich and luxurious lather that feels indulgent and thoroughly cleanses the skin, the consumer preference is increasingly shifting towards shower gels.

Their compact, spill-proof packaging makes them travel-friendly, ideal for on-the-go lifestyles. And of course, shower gels are more hygienic as they reduce direct contact and contamination!

Here are five simple steps to help you get the most out of your shower gel and enjoy a rejuvenating cleanse every day.

Choose the Right Shower Gel

Selecting the right shower gel is crucial for maintaining healthy skin and enhancing your overall bathing experience. For instance, if you have Dry Skin, you should look for moisturizing shower gels like Fiama Peach & Avocado Shower Gel that gives you the daily refreshment you need to take on the day, with its fruity fragrance. It is filled with goodness of natural ingredients to give you soft moisturised skin.

Additionally, consider body washes with invigorating scents such as yuzu and bergamot, which can provide an uplifting start to your day.

ITC Fiama Brand Ambassador Sara Ali Khan said, “A fragrant foamy bath is something I look forward to in the morning or at the end of a long, tiring day. My go to bathing routine is incomplete without my favourite shower gel - the Fiama Peach & Avocado Shower Gel with skin conditioners and an indulgent fragrance that transforms a normal shower into a spa-like experience. It is filled with goodness of natural ingredients, which helps my skin glow.”

Choose the Right Water Temperature

Selecting the right water temperature is crucial for an effective and enjoyable shower experience. Warm water is ideal as it helps open your pores, making it easier for the shower gel to cleanse your skin thoroughly. It also relaxes your muscles, enhancing the overall calming effect of your shower.

Apply the Shower Gel

Dispense a small amount of shower gel directly into your palms. A little goes a long way, so you typically only need a quarter-sized amount. Ensure your hands are clean and damp, as this will help create a rich lather.

Lather and Cleanse

Gently massage the body wash onto your skin in circular motions. The massaging action not only cleanses but also stimulates blood circulation, promoting healthier skin. Take your time to enjoy the luxurious lather and the soothing scent of the shower gel.

Rinse and Moisturise

Thoroughly rinse off the shower gel with warm water, ensuring no residue is left on your skin to prevent dryness or irritation. This process doesn’t take much time. After rinsing, gently pat your skin dry with a soft towel. To lock in moisture, apply a hydrating body lotion or oil while your skin is still slightly damp. This helps to keep your skin soft, smooth, and nourished throughout the day.