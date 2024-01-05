Hyd hosts 66th All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology 2024

The Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society of Hyderabad (OGSH) is set to host the prestigious “66th All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology 2024” from January 6th to 10th, 2024, at HICC & HITEX, Hyderabad. With over 12,000 delegates from India and abroad, the Congress will be inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, Anumula Revanth Reddy, on January 7th, 2024, at 5.30 pm. Health Minister of Telangana, Damodar Raja Narasimha, and Women and Child Welfare Minister of Telangana, Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka), will also be present.

The congress focuses on recent trends and advancements in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, covering themes such as Obstetric Medicine, Emerging Technologies in Obgyn, Environment & Reproduction, Sexual Reproductive Rights, and Pelvic Medicine.

Prof S Shantha Kumari, Treasurer, FIGO, Organising Chairperson, and President of OGSH, expressed pride in hosting the All India Congress and emphasized the importance of advocating for women’s health. The event aims to reduce maternal mortality and addresses issues such as violence against women through initiatives like ‘Dheera - say no to violence against women.’

The 66th Congress features 25 pre-congress workshops, CME, 264 hours of academics, and renowned international and national faculty. Celebrity speakers like Rana Daggubati, Nag Ashwin, Sobitha Dhulipala, Sreeleela, Priyanka Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Palak Gulia will share their experiences. The conference addresses the critical issue of violence against women, with a public forum on January 8th, 2024. ‘Dheera’ aims to sensitize young girls, women, obstetricians, and gynaecologists, involving stakeholders from all sectors. A breast cancer awareness session is scheduled for January 9th, 2024.

Prof. Mike Robson, a globally acclaimed expert in analysing causes of caesarean sections, will be part of the international faculty, exchanging knowledge with delegates. The vision of the conference is aligned with achieving SDG 2030 goals and improving women’s health globally.

In summary, the 66th All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology 2024 promises a comprehensive program, bringing together experts, professionals, and celebrities to address key issues, enhance knowledge, and contribute to improving women’s health and achieving global health goals.