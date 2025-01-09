Hyderabad ranks among Top 5 cities for women in India

Hyderabad has secured a spot among the top five cities in the 2024 ‘Top Cities for Women in India’ (TCWI) index, announced by the Avtar Group, a pioneer in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) solutions. Recognised for being inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable, the city scored high on infrastructure, safety, and skilling opportunities for working women.

Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar Group, highlighted the importance of cities as platforms for women’s growth. She stated, “Cities shape how women live, work, and thrive. Achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires cities to ensure safe streets, accessible healthcare, and competitive opportunities for women’s economic success and leadership.”

TCWI 2024 Index: Key Highlights

The TCWI index aims to identify role model cities, driving nationwide development and policy changes for women’s empowerment. This third edition compiled data from sources like CMIE, World Bank, and crime records, along with extensive research and surveys involving 1,672 women across 60 cities from February to November 2024.

Top 10 Cities for Women in 2024

The leading cities include Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Gurugram, and Coimbatore.

Criteria for Ranking Cities

Cities were assessed using a City Inclusion Score (CIS), derived from three key pillars:

• Social Inclusion Score (SIS): Focused on liveability, safety, and women’s employment representation.

• Industrial Inclusion Score (IIS): Evaluated industrial inclusivity for women.

• Citizen Experience Score (CES): Based on women’s feedback on skilling, employment, caregiving support, transport, and safety.

Unlike earlier editions, the 2024 index introduced a unified ranking due to updated data and rapid urbanization trends.

Regional and State Performance

Southern cities led in inclusion, with Kerala topping the state rankings, followed by Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Women’s Ratings of Cities

• Skilling and Employment: Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru scored highest.

• Infrastructure: Hyderabad led with a score of 8.01.

• Government Efficiency: Thiruvananthapuram and Pune performed well.

• Quality of Life: Coimbatore, Pune, and Chennai ranked highest.

• Safety: Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, and Hyderabad emerged as the safest cities. The index serves as a framework for creating inclusive cities that empower women to thrive in every aspect of life.