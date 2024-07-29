I never felt that I had left television: Barkha Bisht

Barkha Bisht, a beloved name in Indian television, has made a triumphant return to the small screen after a long hiatus. Despite her time away, the actress shared that she never truly felt disconnected from the world of television.

“Television has always felt like home to me, a place where I can truly connect with my audience and bring the characters I play to life. Even though I have been away from television for a while, I never felt that I had left television,” Barkha expressed.

Barkha currently stars in the family drama ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar,’ portraying the character Meethi Maai. Discussing her role, Barkha said, “Playing Meethi Maai in ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ has been a deeply fulfilling and enriching experience. The character has a unique approach to the storyline. The journey has been filled with love, challenges, and incredible moments that I will cherish forever.”

The actress hinted at the significant impact her character will have on the show, bringing numerous twists and turns to the lives of Bulbul and Veer, played by Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey. “I think these twists and turns are the ones that keep the audience hooked to the show,” she noted.

Barkha also highlighted how this role has allowed her to explore new facets of her acting while touching the hearts of viewers. “This role has not only allowed me to explore new facets of my acting but also to touch the hearts of viewers in a meaningful way. I am immensely grateful for the unwavering support and affection from our audience, who inspire me to give my best every day,” she added. With her return, Barkha Bisht reaffirms her place in the hearts of television audiences, promising more memorable performances and engaging storylines.