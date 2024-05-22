Iti Acharya Graces the Red Carpet of the Cannes Film Festival

Iti Acharya, the popular Indian actor and producer, left her imprint on the illustrious 77th Cannes Film Festival for the third consecutive year, following two successful appearances. Renowned for her diverse roles in South Indian cinema and beyond, Acharya not only established herself within the industry but also ventured into international cinema with her Hollywood debut album, ‘Love Her Too Much.’

Set against the backdrop of the French Riviera, Iti is gracing the prestigious red carpet from May 18th to May 25th, 2024, showcasing her captivating blend of glamour and elegance as she represented various national and international films.

Expressing her enthusiasm about attending Cannes, Iti Acharya shared, “It was always wonderful to represent my country, industry, and culture at such a prestigious global platform. This year was my third year in a row attending the Cannes Film Festival and I was super excited to be there! The adrenaline, the butterflies, and the nervousness were still there just like every year. I was looking forward to supporting not just Indian but international cinema.”