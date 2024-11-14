Janhvi Kapoor reveals why she is having ‘travel anxiety’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared she is having travel anxiety as she is missing her “boys.”

Janhvi took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself relaxing on the sofa with her two dogs, an American Akita and a Husky. For the caption, Janhvi wrote: “Travel anxiety because I’m missing my boys.” Last week, Janhvi shared a string of pictures dressed in pastel hued mesh saree with floral design. She completed the look with a pearl choker, earrings and subtle makeup. For the hair, she chose to keep her tresses open. For the caption, she wrote: “Felt like eating some cassata but wore one instead.”

Last month, Janhvi shared some images with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya. She posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram, captioning it, “Mems that haven’t made it to the gram.” One picture stood out, which had Janhvi playing with her pet dog while Shikhar affectionately placed his hand on her head. Although Janhvi and Shikhar have not made their relationship official, the two are often seen together. They arrived together at Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali party in Mumbai.

Janhvi first hinted at her romance with Shikhar on ‘Koffee with Karan’ when she appeared with Sara Ali Khan. Later, during an episode with her sister Khushi Kapoor, she casually mentioned Shikhar’s name, fuelling further speculation.

It was in 2018, when Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her debut in Hindi cinema with Shashank Khaitan’s “Dhadak”. The film was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film “Sairat”. She was then seen in the anthology “Ghost Stories” by Zoya Akhtar.

After which, Janhvi was seen in films such as “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,” “Roohi,” “Good Luck Jerry”, “Mili”, “Bawaal”, “Mr. & Mrs. Mahi” and “Ulajh”, where she played the role of an IFS officer. The film was released on August 2.

The 27-year-old made her Telugu debut with “Devara: Part 1” starring NTR Jr. She will next be seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.”