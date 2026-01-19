Kangana Ranaut recalls ‘unpleasant’ experience amid ongoing controversy

Amid the controversy surrounding Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s recent remarks referring to “communal” issues in the industry, actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has revisited her own uneasy experience with the celebrated musician during her directorial venture Emergency.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana claimed that Rahman refused to even meet her when she was keen on narrating the script of Emergency. According to the actress, she was informed that the composer was not interested in associating with what he believed to be a “propaganda film.” Expressing her disappointment, Kangana alleged that she has faced prejudice within the film industry due to her political views but said Rahman’s response stood out as particularly hurtful.

In her post, Kangana argued that Rahman’s perception of Emergency was misplaced. She pointed out that the film received widespread critical acclaim and appreciation from across political lines. The actress stated that even leaders from opposition parties had written to her, praising the film for its balanced and compassionate portrayal. Calling his stance ironic, Kangana suggested that Rahman’s refusal stemmed from preconceived notions rather than the film’s actual content. Meanwhile, AR Rahman recently spoke to BBC Asian Network about receiving fewer work offers from Bollywood in recent years. Without naming anyone, the composer said that decisions are increasingly being influenced by non-creative individuals, and that reasons for being dropped from projects often reach him indirectly.

Rahman described the situation as “Chinese whispers,” adding that while communal factors may sometimes play a role, they are rarely communicated to him directly. He also remarked that he has learned to take such situations in stride, choosing instead to spend time with his family.

The exchange has further fueled discussions around creative freedom, political perceptions, and alleged bias within the film industry.